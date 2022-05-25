Nakhane robbed after Joburg show

SA-born, London-based musician Nakhane was robbed after his show at the I Am Live Festival at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Nakhane said he was robbed at Liquid Blue in Melville.

"It’s taken me this long to talk to you because my friend and I got robbed outside Liquid Blue after the most amazing night," he wrote.

A source close to the star revealed to TshisaLIVE that Nakhane and his companion's cellphones were snatched from their hands while at the trendy spot.

Singer and dancer Makhadzi went through a similar ordeal recently, revealing she and her crew were attacked in Ga-Rankuwa last week.