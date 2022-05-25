Nakhane robbed after Joburg show
SA-born, London-based musician Nakhane was robbed after his show at the I Am Live Festival at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, at the weekend.
Taking to Instagram, Nakhane said he was robbed at Liquid Blue in Melville.
"It’s taken me this long to talk to you because my friend and I got robbed outside Liquid Blue after the most amazing night," he wrote.
A source close to the star revealed to TshisaLIVE that Nakhane and his companion's cellphones were snatched from their hands while at the trendy spot.
Singer and dancer Makhadzi went through a similar ordeal recently, revealing she and her crew were attacked in Ga-Rankuwa last week.
Sowetan reported that two gunmen robbed the star before shooting at her outside a venue where she was billed to perform on Saturday night.
According to Open Mic Records, the singer was robbed of her cellphones.
“The guy put his gun on Makhadzi's neck and took her phone from her hand. And when she started screaming and running he [cocked] his gun and shot towards Makhadzi and dancers, but missed them."
