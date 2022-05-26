Minnie Dlamini shows appreciation for her 'TV husband' Lungile Radu

Media personality Minnie Dlamini shared a sweet appreciation message to her co-host Lungile Radu.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Minnie penned a lengthy post reflecting on working on Mzansi magic's lifestyle and sports show Homeground with Lungile for four years.

“I’ve been working with this multitalented powerhouse for about four years. I always joke and say he’s my TV husband ... But in all honesty he’s my big brother who has taught me so much about this business and has no issue to let me shine. The moment I told him I’m producing my first film he told me immediately he’s in, no questions asked

“Working with you is such fun, it doesn’t feel like work. It’s not your birthday or any special day. I just wanted to show my love and appreciation for my bro @lungileradu The presenting duo that produces TV and film.”