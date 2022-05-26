×

TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini shows appreciation for her 'TV husband' Lungile Radu

26 May 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Minnie Dlamini reflects on her journey on Mzansi Magic's 'Homeground'.
Image: Instagram/ Minnie

Media personality Minnie Dlamini shared a sweet appreciation message to her co-host Lungile Radu. 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Minnie penned a lengthy post reflecting on working on Mzansi magic's lifestyle and sports show Homeground with Lungile for four years. 

“I’ve been working with this multitalented powerhouse for about four years. I always joke and say he’s my TV husband ... But in all honesty he’s my big brother who has taught me so much about this business and has no issue to let me shine. The moment I told him I’m producing my first film he told me immediately he’s in, no questions asked

“Working with you is such fun, it doesn’t feel like work. It’s not your birthday or any special day. I just wanted to show my love and appreciation for my bro @lungileradu The presenting duo that produces TV and film.”

In another post, Minnie reflected on her journey doing live television for 15 years. 

Her first stint on live television was on Live Amp in 2010 and she has been a part of several shows and ceremonies while dabbling in acting, TV and film productions.

The media personality shared a series of videos of her in action, patting herself on her back. 

Live TV every week for 12 years? Not bad baby girl,” she wrote. 

