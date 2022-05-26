Palesa Madisakwane explains what she meant on LTDWS when she said Mary Twala wanted to raise Bahumi
“God blessed me with a beautiful and loving mother and family.”
Media personality and actress Palesa Madisakwane said her words were taken out of context in an episode of Somizi's reality show that aired last week.
She took to her Instagram to set the record straight that what she said to her friend on Living The Dream With Somizi was more than what aired.
The actress told a friend on the show that Somizi’s late mother Mary Twala and his sister told her to leave the baby with them and go on with her life.
“When u ma said I can give the baby to them, she was not ordering me she was not insisting or taking my baby away from me. As a caring and loving mother she was to me she meant she will take care of my baby and she loved me enough to want to see me go back to school and make a good life for myself.”
She also reminded her followers that reality TV show formats work differently and not everything makes it to the episodes
“Pls note most of these clips are edited out cos of time so pls do not misinterpret or misunderstand the conversation. God blessed me with a beautiful and loving mother and family.”
Palesa also revealed it used to hurt her when Somizi told people she knew he was gay.
When her friend asked if she suspected Somizi was gay, she answered: “Funny enough, he didn’t act gay, or seem flamboyant.
“What hurts me the most is when he does his interviews, or when I read somewhere, he would often say that I knew he is gay. That is false, how did I know such?”
The pair have been co-parenting Bahumi.
Somizi took to Instagram to gush over his daughter's achievement.
“There was a time I thought I’d never live to see this day. So proud of her, the first to ever graduate in our family. Congrats, baby girl.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.