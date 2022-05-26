Palesa Madisakwane explains what she meant on LTDWS when she said Mary Twala wanted to raise Bahumi

Media personality and actress Palesa Madisakwane said her words were taken out of context in an episode of Somizi's reality show that aired last week.

She took to her Instagram to set the record straight that what she said to her friend on Living The Dream With Somizi was more than what aired.

The actress told a friend on the show that Somizi’s late mother Mary Twala and his sister told her to leave the baby with them and go on with her life.

“When u ma said I can give the baby to them, she was not ordering me she was not insisting or taking my baby away from me. As a caring and loving mother she was to me she meant she will take care of my baby and she loved me enough to want to see me go back to school and make a good life for myself.”

