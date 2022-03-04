Bubbles, red bottoms & custom made bags — Minnie Dlamini is living it up in Paris
Minnie Dlamini is painting the city of love red with her besties, showing how effortless it looks to work and play in Paris.
Azola Mona, Alia Ghussein and Dlamini have been touring the city and having loads of fun on their girl trip vacay, though she is there for official business.
Letting her hair down, Minnie took to Instagram to share with her followers the fun she's having on her vacation in Paris.
She probably gave fashionista's serious FOMO when she shared a snap of herself at Paris Fashion Week. As if that's not enough, the media personality was breathing the same oxygen as legendary French fashion designer Christian Louboutin.
She shared a clip with the designer extraordinaire taking her through his latest collection.
“Mr Red Bottom himself telling me all about his new AW22 collection.”
Officially Minnie is in the city for Paris Fashion Week where she will walk in SA designer Jessica Jane Molebatsi's show.
Molebatsi took to Instagram last month to announce that the TV presenter and businesswoman would be on the catwalk. She had also been individually thanking women who have made it possible for her to visit Paris.
“She's held my hand from the beginning and taken me along with her and now she'll be holding my hand in Paris too,” Molebatsi, said about Dlamini joining her show.
