Musician Mbuso Khoza assures his fans he is OK after car accident
Musician and actor Mbuso Khoza has thanked his fans for the love and support they have shown him after his car accident.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, he said he was not injured physically and mentally he was not affected by the accident.
His love for music had stirred up some issues, but he is determined to sing until death and even in death his spirit would still sing.
“Ngicela ukwedlulisa okukhulu ukubonga ngothando eningipha lona bandla lakwethu,angilimalanga ndawo futhi nesimo Ngqondo sami asiphazamisekile. Sengizakhele amazinyo abushelelezi ngokuthanda amahubo lento yavusa isifesane esishoshizela umona ngicele nilinde miningi imikhonto kodwa uma sekufike isikhathi ngiyowubeka umoya wami ohlakeni lokufa kodwa kodwa uma ngisaphefumula ngiyohuba noma ngifa owami umoya uyoqhubeka uhube,” he wrote
He revealed on Facebook that he was involved in an accident on Thursday on his way to work.
“Ladies and gentlemen, sebeze bangithola on my way to the [film] shoot a car from nowhere hit me and ran. This just happened 15 minutes ago in eThekwini. I’ve been getting threatening messages, thinking it’s a joke. But I have no choice but to keep going,” he wrote.
Musician and actress Candy Tsa Mandebele was involved in car accident as well two months ago and said she was grateful she escaped unharmed.
The actress blamed a puncture on potholes in roads.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Candy shared visuals of her car after the accident.
“Oh Lord I thank you for your protection, as we all know we can always replace the material things, but life comes first. Potholes on national and local roads still the same.”
