‘Fake news’ — Makhadzi denies rumoured split from Master KG
Musician Makhadzi has poured cold water over a rumour that she and her beau Master KG have split.
Taking to her Facebook timeline recently, the star shared a snap where the news of their break up was reported and wrote “fake news” over the snap.
According to Sunday World, Makhadzi and Master KG are no longer in a relationship.
The Limpopo celebrity couple did break-up in 2020 after they chose to focus on their careers. It looked like it was an amicable split with the pair heading to their socials to announce it.
“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago to focus on our careers. We are still young and we still need to achieve big things. (We) hope everyone understands and respects that. I am no longer going to answer anything related to this. Thanks,” Master KG said.
Makhadzi's comments on the Facebook post verified Master KG's words.
Fake news !!!!!📰 😂😂. Please stop lying 🤥. Vhafunani hanefho ❤️❤️❤️Posted by Makhadzi on Saturday, May 28, 2022
“Indeed it is true. It has come to an end, our relationship. Kindly respect our decisions,” she said before going on to promote her upcoming album.
However, they soon sparked dating rumours after a video of them fondling during a studio session was shared on social media and went viral . They kept mum about their relationship until the month of love.
The Ghanama hit maker took to Instagram to share images of the two enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in celebration of Valentine's Day.
There was live music, roses, candles and lots of smooches in addition to the good food and great company.
