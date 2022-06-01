‘The last conversation we had was a goodbye I didn’t see coming’ — Refilwe Modiselle remembers Jamie Bartlett

Refilwe Modiselle has reflected on the last conversation and moments she shared with actor Jamie Bartlett.

Jamie, who was infamous for his role as David Genaro on e.tv's Rhythm City, died last Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

The actress and activist took to Instagram to pen a note of gratitude to the late star.

"The world can be a cold place, but there are beings that exist/have existed to make a positive impact with the beautiful souls they carry. Thank you, Jamie, for being just that, a damn incredible soul with so much love and light to give to even strangers, and a whirlwind of talent.

"Thank you, Jamie ,for your playful nature, warmth and kindness towards me every time (we go way back to .tv Kasi tours). The last conversation we had was a goodbye I didn't see coming. Rest in power, King. Rest gentle giant. You definitely were here."