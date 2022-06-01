×

‘The last conversation we had was a goodbye I didn’t see coming’ — Refilwe Modiselle remembers Jamie Bartlett

01 June 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Refilwe Modiselle pens touching tribute to Jamie Bartlett.
Image: Instagram/ Refilwe Modiselle

Refilwe Modiselle has reflected on the last conversation and moments she shared with actor Jamie Bartlett.

Jamie, who was infamous for his role as David Genaro on e.tv's Rhythm City, died last Monday after suffering cardiac arrest. 

The actress and activist took to Instagram to pen a note of gratitude to the late star.

"The world can be a cold place, but there are beings that exist/have existed to make a positive impact with the beautiful souls they carry. Thank you, Jamie, for being just that, a damn incredible soul with so much love and light to give to even strangers, and a whirlwind of talent.

"Thank you, Jamie ,for your playful nature, warmth and kindness towards me every time (we go way back to .tv Kasi tours). The last conversation we had was a goodbye I didn't see coming. Rest in power, King. Rest gentle giant. You definitely were here."

The night before Jamie died, the star made a last public appearance at the Lifestyle Brooklyn Club in Pretoria for Somizi's African Cuisine event.

Somizi, who has expressed his grief about the tragic news, shared images from the event where Jamie was interacting with fans and staff at the venue.

The media personality and Lifestyle Brooklyn Club staff later honoured the late actor with a candlelit lunch, 

"Today's lunch is extra special, cooking in honor of my Jamie. My kitchen staff are still in shock, but he left them with great memories. We are going to have a candlelit lunch today."

The late star will be laid to rest in a private ceremony later this week after a funeral service for close friends and family in Cape Town. Fans will get to celebrate his life with a memorial service on June 6 in Soweto. 

