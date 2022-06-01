×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘Be savvy with that’ — K.O warns against reckless spending on designer clothes

01 June 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
K.O said people need to be savvy with their money because we are low-key in a global recession.
K.O said people need to be savvy with their money because we are low-key in a global recession.
Image: AOT

Rapper and businessman K.O has cautioned people to be extra-careful when spending their money.

Taking to Twitter, he said people needed to be savvy with their money because of an economic climate that's unfavorable. 

"Man, y’all are spending way too much money on these designer brands for you to just post/wear the outfit once. Social media took the culture of ‘living for others’ to its apex. We are actually going through a global recession low-key. Be savvy with that," he wrote

Political and business leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum at Davos last week to meet against a backdrop of inflation that's at its highest level in a generation. 

BusinessLIVE reported price rises have undermined consumer confidence and shaken the world's financial markets, prompting central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, to raise interest rates.

So, the rapper might be onto something.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, K.O opened up about the trauma left by Covid-19 and the sudden deaths of key players in the hip-hop game, which he said he poured into his single Emoyeni.

“It's a record I put together celebrating where we are going, coming out of the pandemic. It's a new year, though we are four months in, I think we need to celebrate that we are seeing the tail end of the pandemic, so to me it almost feels like a rebirth and also  based on the things we are going through, especially in SA hip-hop.”

READ MORE:

K.O says rumour he is dating Shekhinah are ‘a complete lie’

"Last night was actually my very first time meeting her in person," said the rapper.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

K.O chats about new single 'Emoyeni', his sound and legacy in SA hip-hop

"I've always known what I wanted to put out there and how I wanted to come across. And as far as where I think hip-hop is supposed to go, I can only ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | K.O talks about reuniting with Ma-E after the fall of Cash Time

"This time around I get to correct so many things that might've possibly led to that unfortunate ending."
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

K.O denies writing DJ Maphorisa's fire verse on ‘Izolo’

"Big cap! The homies are crushing the game all on their own. Just salute!" K.O said, setting the record straight.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘South Africa ke gangster’s paradise’ — Cassper Nyovest’s bank card ‘cloned’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity Thulo challenges her fans as she unveils her detox plan TshisaLIVE
  3. 'You’d be very proud' — Connie Ferguson returns to KOJ set without Shona ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Tweeps unimpressed with Somizi for his repeated jabs at Mohale on his reality ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'When death became my definite reality': Savita Mbuli reflects on Vuyo's death TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux