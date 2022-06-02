Gugu Gumede excited to be back on the set of Uzalo after maternity leave

Uzalo actress and new mom Gugu Gumede is excited to be making her way back to the set of Uzalo after her maternity leave.

Gugu has been away from the small screen after giving birth to her baby girl.

Taking to Instagram recently the mother of one said she was nervous to leave her bundle of joy behind.

“My 6-month maternity leave officially ends tomorrow 🫠 Excited to be back with my @uzalo_sabc1 fam, but incredibly nervous to leave my princess. Mommies, what made this transition easier for you? Please send some words of encouragement,” she wrote.

Her precious cargo arrived on February 23, and she shared a video mash-up on Instagram of her pregnancy journey, revealing she gave birth to her bundle of joy in February.

“Exactly a month ago, my life became the greatest testimony. My daughter, may the heavens pave a way for your greatness, and may they always go to war on your behalf. You are so dearly loved! Come to me correct y’all, I’m someone’s mother,” she wrote.