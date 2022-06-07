WATCH | 'A supportive friend and co-star' Jamie Bartlett's life celebrated at his memorial
Friends and industry peers gathered at Zone 6 in Soweto to celebrate the life of Jamie Bartlett as one of the finest actors SA had.
This after the veteran actor's send off at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on June 2. He died last month after suffering cardiac arrest.
The programme started with the Isbane Se Africa choir who gave ongoing performances throughout the ceremony, with former Rhythm City actors Zola Hashatsi and Samkelo Ndlovu as the programme directors.
Zola was the first to take to the podium, speaking of the moments he shared with Jamie.
“Jamie didn't care if you are main cast, supporting or extra, he treated you like a human being, something we should all learn ... he didn't do it for Facebook, Twitter Instagram, he was authentic,” Zola said.
Samkelo Ndlovu was emotional in recalling her first encounter with Jamie and how they grew close friends over the years.
“We built the most beautiful camaraderie as actors ... that we had no choice but to become the most beautiful, Jamie buried some of my family members. Jamie has driven so far for me to come and support me and come and watch me sing or whatever I chose to do. I'm pretty sure I'll never find another co-star like that again ... he taught me so much ... one of the things he taught me was to continue having a teachable spirit,” she said.
James Ngcobo spoke of the work they had done in the theatre in the arts and how their relationship grew strong through their shared love for story telling.
“The gift that Jamie had as an actor ... anyone who has ever done a play with Jamie will attest to the fact that he was an actor who was so in love with being somebody, transforming himself to being somebody ... what made Jamie a beautiful actor [was his] love for stories and a love for people, a love for emotions that are attached to people .”
Actor Mpho Molepo spoke of his friendship with Jamie since meeting on the set of Rhythm City in July 2007.
“We became good friends. With family funeral, family unveiling, Jamie was there. When he came to our family gatherings ... he would be wearing an apron, helping the mothers to dish up. He was very supportive.”
Friend representative, writer and director Craig Freimond, recalled his journey as a young man to his adult years of them sharing a living and working.
“What was incredible about Jamie was that he never wanted to settle for the simple things. He wanted to fight for the extraordinary thing ... when we did plays together I used to watch him backstage ... he wanted to try the most ridiculous things.
“I was very lucky to be one of the people ... who helped create the character of David Genraro that he played so beautifully for all of those years and it was wonderful. Jamie loved to act. Jamie's incredible talent always made him stand out to the audience ... he had an incredible way of connecting with his audience,” he said.
