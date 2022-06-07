‘You don’t scare me’, says Lerato Sengadi as she engages in spicy twar with Nota
The gloves were off between Lerato Sengadi and Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi in their recent fiery Twitter spat.
This after Nota took to his Twitter timeline on Monday, to share his views about single mothers celebrating Father's Day.
“Father’s Day is father’s day. Single mother’s cut the BS, you’ve had your day and you choose to be single mothers. It’s not a badge of honour. Just admit defeat that you’re impossible to live with. Men are simple. if you can’t keep one happy shame on you,” he wrote.
Nota's opinion left a bad taste in the well-known publicist's mouth and she took offence to his views.
HHP's widow has been undergoing a lengthy legal battle with her in-laws after the death of her husband, which has since led to her not being allowed to have contact with the late rapper's son since his funeral.
Lerato did not hold back when responding to Nota's Twitter post as she clapped back at his statement, calling him patriarchal and a misogynist.
“The day Leano is back in my life I could possibly be a single mother. So does your statement apply to women like me too?! Your statement is sexist, patriarchal, laced with disdain and disgust and misogynistic,” she wrote.
The pair continued hurling insults at each other.
Read their Twitter posts below:
Controversial at our expense is shocking!!!— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) June 6, 2022
The day Leano is back in my life I could possibly be a single Mother.... so does ur statement apply to women like me too?!
Ur statement is sexist, patriarchal, laced with disdain & disgust & misogynistic!
Nota, nna u don’t scare me! 🤣🤣🤣— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) June 6, 2022
I said what I said! And what I’m not gonna do is entertain masepa ur speaking. U have my number, I can even drop u my location & we can have this discussion in person.
Nna I won’t be bullied by u!!! Nagana fela!!! https://t.co/HN1E5rhcZt
A whole 26 seconds of hollering like a Fish Wife!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) June 6, 2022
Bullshit aside, ur an asshole!!
Now lemme run away from my bills and look through my 180k bag for my power bank.
Yhu! Not only are u dramatic ur also a homophobe, misogynistic, patriarchal bigot!!!— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) June 6, 2022
Imagine YOU diagnosing me with Daddy issues?! With ur PHD WebMD 🤣🤣🤣
Call one of the women in ur family, invite them for an espresso & get a hug. You obviously need it!
Have a Lekker day. https://t.co/vl0RfRxFAc
Go work ko the accounts department at Vogue so u can have all the spreadsheets u want while having a plethora of handbags to keep tabs on!— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) June 6, 2022
Bathong Nota! 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) June 6, 2022
You really dug that far on my Instagram page to screen shot something and send it to me when u can just pick up this convo with the legal department ya my former client at Pernod Ricard! I can text u their email address.
Also ain’t dis u? https://t.co/iTTfl2wIZI pic.twitter.com/LSKZg8rrFr
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.