TshisaLIVE

‘You don’t scare me’, says Lerato Sengadi as she engages in spicy twar with Nota

07 June 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Nota Baloyi and Lerato Sengadi go head-to-head in twar.
Image: Instagram/ Nota/ Lerato Sengadi/ Gee Snaps

The gloves were off between Lerato Sengadi and Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi in their recent fiery Twitter spat. 

This after Nota took to his Twitter timeline on Monday, to share his views about single mothers celebrating Father's Day.

Father’s Day is father’s day. Single mother’s cut the BS, you’ve had your day and you choose to be single mothers. It’s not a badge of honour. Just admit defeat that you’re impossible to live with. Men are simple. if you can’t keep one happy shame on you,” he wrote.

Nota's opinion left a bad taste in the well-known publicist's mouth and she took offence to his views.

HHP's widow has been undergoing a lengthy legal battle with her in-laws after the death of her husband, which has since led to her not being allowed to have contact with the late rapper's son since his funeral. 

Lerato did not hold back when responding to Nota's Twitter post as she clapped back at his statement, calling him patriarchal and a misogynist.

“The day Leano is back in my life I could possibly be a single mother. So does your statement apply to women like me too?! Your statement is sexist, patriarchal, laced with disdain and disgust and misogynistic,” she wrote.

The pair continued hurling insults at each other.  

Read their Twitter posts below:

