It’s giving glam! MaMkhize living it up in Atlanta, US
Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize is out and about in the US chasing summer.
Not interested in winter and the cold everyone is currently experiencing, Shauwn jetted of to the US.
“And just like that we’re at it again. The league is over and I am finally getting a chance to treat myself. The cold front in Johannesburg was starting to give me chills so I’m moving to a warmer part of the world.”
MaMkhize was hosted at Aura Bar and Lounge by her American friends.
Check the snaps out below:
It seems the businesswoman is taking a well deserved break before fans get a chance to know another aspect of her in her upcoming BET reality show.
The reality TV star and businesswoman will make her television return on June 11 on the show titled Mam'Mkhize: A Thanksgiving Special, documenting the ceremony she hosted in Sandton days after her 47th birthday.
MaMkhize took to her social media timeline on Sunday to announce the news about the two-part special.
“It’s been a long time coming, I’m over the moon that I finally got to have my Thanksgiving and now I get to share the whole experience with you in this two-part special exclusive to @bet_africa coming soon.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.