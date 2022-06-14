Khuzani Mpungose confirms Bar Leader's Legend Manqele 'finally' paid him

Maskandi musician Khuzani Mpungose has taken to his Instagram timeline to let his fans know he has finally received his payment for his reality show Khuzani Bo from the production company Bar Leader, led by TV executive Legend Manqele.

Khuzani shared a snap of a banking notification revealing Legend paid him what was due to him on Monday.

“Greetings again. Mr Manqele of Bar leader has paid R250,000 that he owed me from last year. The money was paid today at 10:50am.

“Your efforts are the ones that made me get paid. If it wasn’t for them I wasn’t gonna get paid. What you’ve done for me may it also happen to other people and not just end with me.”

The star said he would donate some of the money to education in KwaZulu-Natal.