×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Khuzani Mpungose confirms Bar Leader's Legend Manqele 'finally' paid him

14 June 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Khuzani Mpungose revealed he got paid his money
Khuzani Mpungose revealed he got paid his money
Image: Instagram/ khuzani Mpungose

Maskandi musician Khuzani Mpungose has taken to his Instagram timeline to let his fans know he has finally received his payment for his reality show Khuzani Bo from the production company Bar Leader, led by TV executive Legend Manqele. 

Khuzani shared a snap of a banking notification revealing Legend paid him what was due to him on Monday.

“Greetings again. Mr Manqele of Bar leader has paid R250,000 that he owed me from last year. The money was paid today at 10:50am.

“Your efforts are the ones that made me get paid. If it wasn’t for them I wasn’t gonna get paid. What you’ve done for me may it also happen to other people and not just end with me.”

The star said he would donate some of the money to education in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last Thursday the Maskandi artist shared a statement on his Instagram putting the production on blast for outstanding payments.

In an interview with TimesLIVE on Friday, Legend denied these claims and attributed the dispute to alleged invoicing issues.

“He has been paid. The only thing he needed to do is send his final invoice. We have it now and he will be paid on Monday,” said Legend. 

He added that the show, which premiered on SABC last year, had the potential to garner a solid audience.

In an interview with Gagasi FM last year the star was more than excited for his reality show.

“I feel great to be the first Maskandi artist to have a reality show that talks about my life as Khuzani ... it's like I'm introducing myself to another market. It came at the right time ... I'm starting the reality show from home because life begins at home ... I want to show people that life is full of problems and we can solve them.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Khuzani Mpungose ‘sets record straight’ on reality show, claims he is owed money

Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose has spoken out amid a public spat with the producers of his SABC1 reality show 'Khuzani Boh!'
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Khuzani Mpungose talks plans to ‘fix the world’ with maskandi music

“Makandi has a message. It’s the only genre that passes the message, brings music to people, relates to them. It’s a genre we use to fix the world.”
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Inside DJ Black Coffee's trip back home

DJ Black Coffee's trip to the Eastern Cape was a celebratory affair.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Musician Khuzani Mpungose won't hold anything back in upcoming reality show

Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose wants to show fans he's not immune to problems in new reality show
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Maphorisa on begging Samthing Soweto to feature on 'eMcimbini' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona share their son's first day at crèche TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Accountability is everything in life' — Lorcia Cooper opens up about ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'She is the love of my life' — Phila Dlozi gushes over actress Mapula Mafole TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi's estranged hubby Mohale gets his own Showmax special to tell all! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...