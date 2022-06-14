WATCH | Dineo Ranaka raises road safety concerns with viral video
National Road Traffic Act prohibits drivers from using communication devices such as cellphones and microphones while driving
Media personality Dineo Ranaka has come under fire for "reckless and irresponsible driving".
This comes after she shared a video of herself driving while recording a video.
In the video, which has garnered more than 100,000 views, Dineo addressed the Distell Group Ltd.
While some followers engaged her on her content, others noted she often glanced at the camera and removed her hands from the steering wheel while she was talking, saying they were concerned she potentially put herself and other drivers at risk.
“This is why we are almost in car crash incidents every time we are on the road. I scream all the time that 'this person is on their phone' and lo and behold I'm right every single time. Y'all need to stop this. Some of us value our lives if you don't yours,” said one Twitter user.
Another user tagged transport minister Fikile Mbalula to bring his attention to the video.
Dineo has not responded to the backlash online and attempts by TimesLIVE to get comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.
The S National Road Traffic Act prohibits drivers from using communication devices such as cellphones and microphones while driving. It stipulates these devices may not be hand-held or gripped by the chin while driving.
“You may not use a cellular phone at traffic lights even when the vehicle is not moving . If the engine is running you are considered to be driving. Transgressing the rules of the road includes taking photos, browsing the internet and participation on social media platforms when driving,” states the act.
While Dineo did not have her device in her hand while driving, she can be seen with her hands off the steering wheel and often looked at the recording device throughout the video.
Here is a look at some reactions to the video:
Bathong Dineo!— “Lets Just Have Fun Guys!!”🥳 (@dokter_phil) June 13, 2022
Tshwara Steering wheel chomi…eyes on the road tlhe..o tlaa bua sekgoa ko pele!🤦🏽♂️
I am stressed on her behalf!! https://t.co/48fyY6JHaw
Hi @MbalulaFikile can we see some punishment sent to Dineo Ranaka for reckless driving?— ™Sphe Ntokozo™ (@Sphe_NTO) June 14, 2022
Surely this unacceptable, leaving her steering wheel, few seconds looking on her phone.. Wow https://t.co/NYE0x8e6KI
I think it should be a known law that it is illegal to make a video while driving. I forsee danger/accidents and loss of innocent lives if we continue like this.Not bashing #Dineo but most are guilty of this and by no means am I pointing fingers at anyone.But let us be careful🌸— MadamP (@IamMadamP) June 13, 2022
This video gave me anxiety & I didn't even listen. Dineo really knows how to get your attention 😩 https://t.co/jzA12yxtO9— Hlonipha Ntswam (@HloniphaNtswam) June 13, 2022
Taking a video and letting go off the steering wheel😳😳😴😴😴. Gave me a dizzy moment. Other than that, I love Dineo⚘ https://t.co/zrEwhTEF9Q— MadamP (@IamMadamP) June 13, 2022
Andimince ingathi uzodibana ne pothole and lose control of this car man Yey this irresponsible https://t.co/Q2ppygg1YR— uNgcwina (@LOZAAH) June 14, 2022
@GTP_Traffstats @JoburgMPD what nonsense is this ???? Or its allowed only when you're a celebrity??? https://t.co/EsRrx9W0BW— Silly Metal (@Sillymetal) June 14, 2022
Surely, this can't be legal 🤨— Morai_N (@dnkoni) June 13, 2022
With kinda road accidents we've been seeing recently..... then there's Dineo coming up with this senseless driving 🚮🚮 https://t.co/E0ettlHJ1c pic.twitter.com/K1JZEE7vNa
