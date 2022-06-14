WATCH | Dineo Ranaka raises road safety concerns with viral video

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has come under fire for "reckless and irresponsible driving".

This comes after she shared a video of herself driving while recording a video.

In the video, which has garnered more than 100,000 views, Dineo addressed the Distell Group Ltd.

While some followers engaged her on her content, others noted she often glanced at the camera and removed her hands from the steering wheel while she was talking, saying they were concerned she potentially put herself and other drivers at risk.

“This is why we are almost in car crash incidents every time we are on the road. I scream all the time that 'this person is on their phone' and lo and behold I'm right every single time. Y'all need to stop this. Some of us value our lives if you don't yours,” said one Twitter user.

Another user tagged transport minister Fikile Mbalula to bring his attention to the video.

Dineo has not responded to the backlash online and attempts by TimesLIVE to get comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.

The S National Road Traffic Act prohibits drivers from using communication devices such as cellphones and microphones while driving. It stipulates these devices may not be hand-held or gripped by the chin while driving.

“You may not use a cellular phone at traffic lights even when the vehicle is not moving . If the engine is running you are considered to be driving. Transgressing the rules of the road includes taking photos, browsing the internet and participation on social media platforms when driving,” states the act.

While Dineo did not have her device in her hand while driving, she can be seen with her hands off the steering wheel and often looked at the recording device throughout the video.

Here is a look at some reactions to the video: