×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Dineo Ranaka raises road safety concerns with viral video

National Road Traffic Act prohibits drivers from using communication devices such as cellphones and microphones while driving

14 June 2022 - 14:30
Dineo Ranaka shared a video of herself driving while recording a video.
Dineo Ranaka shared a video of herself driving while recording a video.
Image: instagram/dineoranaka

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has come under fire for "reckless and irresponsible driving".

This comes after she shared a video of herself driving while recording a video.

In the video, which has garnered more than 100,000 views, Dineo addressed the Distell Group Ltd.

While some followers engaged her on her content, others noted she often glanced at the camera and removed her hands from the steering wheel while she was talking, saying they were concerned she potentially put herself and other drivers at risk.

“This is why we are almost in car crash incidents every time we are on the road. I scream all the time that 'this person is on their phone' and lo and behold I'm right every single time. Y'all need to stop this. Some of us value our lives if you don't yours,” said one Twitter user.

Another user tagged transport minister Fikile Mbalula to bring his attention to the video.

Dineo has not responded to the backlash online and attempts by TimesLIVE to get comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.

The S National Road Traffic Act prohibits drivers from using communication devices such as cellphones and microphones while driving. It stipulates these devices may not be hand-held or gripped by the chin while driving.

You may not use a cellular phone at traffic lights even when the vehicle is not moving . If the engine is running you are considered to be driving. Transgressing the rules of the road includes taking photos, browsing the internet and participation on social media platforms when driving,” states the act. 

While Dineo did not have her device in her hand while driving, she can be seen with her hands off the steering wheel and often looked at the recording device throughout the video. 

Here is a look at some reactions to the video:

READ MORE:

Blacklez reveals it took two years to shake off ‘being Dineo Ranaka’s ex’

"I become that guy who dated Dineo for the next two years. I have to work that sh*t off."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Dineo Ranaka says women cheat and do it better

"You all need to understand women are not angels., I can forgive you for cheating, but trust me, I'm going to get you," Dineo said.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Rapper Blaklez shares his views on men, their vices and identity crisis

"Sometimes you are destructive, you are arrogant, you are many things because you actually don't think you are sh*t, so you over compensate..."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Maphorisa on begging Samthing Soweto to feature on 'eMcimbini' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona share their son's first day at crèche TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Accountability is everything in life' — Lorcia Cooper opens up about ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'She is the love of my life' — Phila Dlozi gushes over actress Mapula Mafole TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi's estranged hubby Mohale gets his own Showmax special to tell all! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...