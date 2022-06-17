'I am indebted to the fans around the world' — Master KG toasts to good news

Limpopo-born musician and music producer MasterKG and songstress Nomcebo Zikode's song Jerusalema this week reached the 500-million mark.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday Master KG shared the exciting news, and in statement shared with TshisaLIVE by Open Mic Records, the star thanked fans worldwide.

“I am indebted to the fans around the world who continue to show Jerusalema so much love. I never thought one day we would be sitting at a half a billion views on YouTube for Jerusalema, but here we are. It was all a dream. My heart is full of gratitude and I’m inspired to create more and keep flying the SA flag high,” said Master KG.

Nomcebo also headed to her Instagram timeline to share her excitement and speaking to TshisaLIVE she said she felt blessed and honored that Jerusalema was still making waves two years later.