LOL! Dr Musa pleads with Liesl to allow him to retire and be a ‘house husband’

TV host and medical doctor Musa Mthombeni left fans rolling on the floor with laughter after he took to social media to let them into the plea he made to his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni to allow him to be a house husband.

In his hilarious Instagram post, Musa posed with a teddy bear on his back and explained that after working for two decades, he thinks he's due to retire and needs his wife to step up as the sole breadwinner of their household.

“This is the picture I send to Liesl every morning when she says she’s at work. This picture serves to motivate her to work hard and thrive in her career so I can live my best house husband life."

Musa believes, as an independent woman, his former Miss SA partner can make all the money needed to support the family while he takes care of their home chores and children.

“Liesl, you’re a strong, independent woman who doesn’t need a man. You can make all the money in the world and support your family while I take care of the home. I’m ready for you to achieve all your goals and be the CEO in corporate and allow me to be the CEO of the home. I’m ready to pepa children. I’ll do it the old school way so they grow up to be grounded African children,” he said.

He said he is ready to be the president of the parent-teacher association, make lunch for their kids and take them to school.

“I’m ready to buy a stroller and hire a photographer so they can take pictures of me crossing the street with your naughty little children. I’m ready to buy matching outfits so we can tag you in our TikTok videos while you’re on the grind. I’m ready to be the president of the parent-teacher association and to make them lunch in the morning and fetch them from school."

Musa's comment section was filled with people laughing while some supported his bid. His wife shut down his request after she had a good laugh at the snap he attached to support his argument.

Check the snap out below: