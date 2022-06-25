×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL cute! Cassper gives baby Khotso the 411 on his parenting style

25 June 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Rapper Cassper Nyovest shared a precious moment with his son.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

A video of a special moment between Cassper Nyovest and his son had the streets in a mess this week, bringing all the feels.

The rapper's girlfriend Thobeka Majozi posted the video, gushing over the men in her life.

Cassper and his partner welcomed their bundle of joy in September last year when he revealed the news on Instagram, posting pictures of him in scrubs and saying he was anticipating becoming “a dad to a beautiful baby boy".

“Overall I think the most important thing I will teach my son is to love God, and secondly to be fearless and just go for your dreams. Just to add your stroke to the painting of the world,” he said.

He also reflected on losing a brother and explained how having a son was God's way of showing he can take but also restore.

“I'm so happy it's a boy. If I could do half what my daddy [did] with me, then I'd be a great man. When I think about my relationship with my father, I would love to have that with my son."

