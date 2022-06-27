SNAPS | Aaron Moloisi bags first-ever award at the Raising Legends Awards

Local heroes, change makers and celebrities who have made an impact in the lives of young men were recently celebrated at the Raising Legends Awards Mamitwa, Limpopo at the weekend.

The award ceremony initiated by non-profit company, the Hope Givers Foundation, advocates for a boy child and raising awareness about gender-based violence in the country.

Speaking of the initiative, Muvhango actor Gabriel Temudzani explained the initiative played an important role in mentoring young lives so they can be the change that will catapult over the next generations.

"I'm a brother, I'm a father and friend to many. I'm proudly part of this initiative raising legends and I say no to gender based violence. To the brother out there, I want to say we can do better than we're doing now.

"I firmly and strongly believe we can build a strong society that is made of men who are responsible and not ashamed to own up to their mistakes. Men who are not ashamed to take initiatives that will build a strong society," he said.

After 20 years of being in the entertainment industry, media personality and actor Aaron Moloisi received his first award when he was recognized as a legend saying that this marked the beginning of a new journey for him.

"This is the beginning of a journey that marks 20 years this year," he said.

Radio personality Kwenisto Makgakga said he felt the awards were like a hub that young men could look at for good examples.

"It's a wonderful initiative, we and needed it as a country. A boy child has been ignored for a very long time... we needed the boy child's voice. It means a lot for a young boy who has never had mentoring, guidance has people to look up to."

Former Bloemfontein Celtic defender Thabang Matuka that as a person was acknowledged for the work he's been doing in the lives of young men since retiring from soccer after nearly 13 years of being a soccer star.

"This initiative means a lot because it recognises men in society that are discredited and the pressures in life that we are faced with.

"With people in my industry we are perceived as celebrities, so we are under pressure because they assume we have money ... The thing about footballers is that most of us, that's what we know. Even if you come to an end of your career, you still want to play. I advise that they go to school, study and learn as much as you can to become something. When things go south in football then you have something to fall back on. You have to empower yourself."

Here are some snaps from the event.