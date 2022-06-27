SNAPS | Aaron Moloisi bags first-ever award at the Raising Legends Awards
Local heroes, change makers and celebrities who have made an impact in the lives of young men were recently celebrated at the Raising Legends Awards Mamitwa, Limpopo at the weekend.
The award ceremony initiated by non-profit company, the Hope Givers Foundation, advocates for a boy child and raising awareness about gender-based violence in the country.
Speaking of the initiative, Muvhango actor Gabriel Temudzani explained the initiative played an important role in mentoring young lives so they can be the change that will catapult over the next generations.
"I'm a brother, I'm a father and friend to many. I'm proudly part of this initiative raising legends and I say no to gender based violence. To the brother out there, I want to say we can do better than we're doing now.
"I firmly and strongly believe we can build a strong society that is made of men who are responsible and not ashamed to own up to their mistakes. Men who are not ashamed to take initiatives that will build a strong society," he said.
After 20 years of being in the entertainment industry, media personality and actor Aaron Moloisi received his first award when he was recognized as a legend saying that this marked the beginning of a new journey for him.
"This is the beginning of a journey that marks 20 years this year," he said.
Radio personality Kwenisto Makgakga said he felt the awards were like a hub that young men could look at for good examples.
"It's a wonderful initiative, we and needed it as a country. A boy child has been ignored for a very long time... we needed the boy child's voice. It means a lot for a young boy who has never had mentoring, guidance has people to look up to."
Former Bloemfontein Celtic defender Thabang Matuka that as a person was acknowledged for the work he's been doing in the lives of young men since retiring from soccer after nearly 13 years of being a soccer star.
"This initiative means a lot because it recognises men in society that are discredited and the pressures in life that we are faced with.
"With people in my industry we are perceived as celebrities, so we are under pressure because they assume we have money ... The thing about footballers is that most of us, that's what we know. Even if you come to an end of your career, you still want to play. I advise that they go to school, study and learn as much as you can to become something. When things go south in football then you have something to fall back on. You have to empower yourself."
Here are some snaps from the event.
Take a look at the full list of winners below:
ACADEMIA
Winner: Kgosi Simphiwe Mocwagae
1st runner-up: Tshehla Samuel Maragankele
2nd runner-up: Lethabo Makhonoana
SPORTS
Winner: The Great Bunene
Second place: Thabang Matuka
ENTERTAINMENT
Winner: King Bash
1st runner-up: Godfrey Silas Mahlaule
2nd runner-up: Khojane Morai
INFLUENCER:
Winner: Kwenisto Makgakga
1st runner-up: Lindokuhle Ndlovu
2nd runner-up: Njabulo JB Mfabe
BUSINESS
Winner Masia Tandavalwe
1st runner-up: Thabiso Montsha
2nd runner-up: Takalani Netshifhefhe
COMMUNITY BUILDER
Winner: Mzwakhe Mahlangu
1st runner-up: Mpho Humphrey
2nd runner-up: Thabang Lichaba
LEGENGS HONOURED ON THE NIGHT (for their work and contribution in different spheres, and also being consistent in doing good and being mentors and role models:
1. Aaron Moloisi
2. Chief Matsila
3. Gabriel Temudzani
4. Mike Nkuna
5. Howard Mashaba
6. Joseph Nkuna
7. Magwaza Ngomane
8. Pastor Strike Manganyi
9. Muzi Mthabela
10. James Shikwambana
11. Christophe Bongo
12. Mangaliso Ngema
13. Bongeni Buthelezi
14. Dr N.B. Mafunzwaini
15. Tony Kgoroge
16. Steve Komphela
17. Lucas Radebe
18. Florent Ibengè
19. Hosi Nwamitwa II