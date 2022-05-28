'You have one life that you deserve to live peacefully and happily!' — LaConco on justice for Namhla
Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco has weighed on abusive relationships and the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.
The death of Namhla Mtwa in the Eastern Cape last month has sparked outrage across the country.
Namhla's sister, Sanga Nozintathu Mtwa, appealed on social media for justice, as no arrest had been made yet.
Sanga alleged her sister was in an abusive relationship with her long-term partner of 17 years, and shared photos showing the violence she allegedly endured during the relationship on social media.
LaConco took to her Twitter in reaction to the outrage, saying those undergoing abuse should leave as soon as they can.
“Abusive signs, physical or emotional, in relationship are sufficient for you to exit. I don’t care what material things he has provided nor experience he has given you, you have one life that you deserve to live peacefully and happily!” she wrote.
Abusive signs, physical or emotional in relationship are sufficient for you to exist. I don’t care what material things he has provided nor experience he has given you, you have one life that you deserve to live peacefully and happily!— Nonkanyiso Conco (@la_conco) May 23, 2022
Amanda du-Pont also called for justice.
“Protect women's rights! We are not animals. Namhla a true hero leaving evidence behind because she knew she might not make it out alive. She deserves justice. We are tired, scared and fearful. We speak for those who never make it out alive at the hands of GBV.” she wrote.
Protect woman’s rights! We are not animals. Namhla a true hero leaving evidence behind because she knew she might not make it out alive. She deserves justice. We are tired, scared and fearful. We speak for those who never make it out alive at the hands of GBV. #justicefornamhla pic.twitter.com/ecD9fguuCY— Amanda du-Pont (@AmandaDupont) May 23, 2022
In February this year, police minister Bheki Cele revealed that 902 women were murdered in the third quarter of 2021/2022, with 11,315 women raped during that time.
People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) claims the statistics were not a true reflection of what is happening in the country.
“We are disturbed by the latest crime statistics which illustrate the high levels of violence in communities across SA and that we are dealing with a serious gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) problem and have a long way to go in addressing it,” said Powa in a statement.
LISTEN | 'Namhla was really desperate to leave, he micromanaged her' - cousin speaks
