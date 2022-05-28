'You have one life that you deserve to live peacefully and happily!' — LaConco on justice for Namhla

Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco has weighed on abusive relationships and the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.

The death of Namhla Mtwa in the Eastern Cape last month has sparked outrage across the country.

Namhla's sister, Sanga Nozintathu Mtwa, appealed on social media for justice, as no arrest had been made yet.

Sanga alleged her sister was in an abusive relationship with her long-term partner of 17 years, and shared photos showing the violence she allegedly endured during the relationship on social media.

LaConco took to her Twitter in reaction to the outrage, saying those undergoing abuse should leave as soon as they can.

“Abusive signs, physical or emotional, in relationship are sufficient for you to exit. I don’t care what material things he has provided nor experience he has given you, you have one life that you deserve to live peacefully and happily!” she wrote.