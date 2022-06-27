×

TshisaLIVE

‘It is a season of clearing out for me, deciding what to keep or discard’ — Bonnie Mbuli

27 June 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Bonnie Mbuli reflects on her life's journey.
Image: Instagram/Bonnie Mbuli

Bonnie Mbuli is nostalgic as she goes down memory lane, reflecting on her life's journey. 

The actress took to her Instagram timeline on Sunday to share old images of her ex-husband Sisanda Henna and their two children and express her gratitude.

A learning for me. I am all this, through broken pictures or forgotten promises to these two boys who are my pride and joy, great is your faithfulness, oh God. We are so quick to seek black and white, yes or no, happy or sad, what was or what it is not because it is easier

"But seldom do we feel brave or resolute enough to say, 'This, these, all have contributed to this moment I call me'. In my reflective state today I share and own that to everything I could have been and to everything I will never be, all things work together for good. To @sisanda_henna, @not.micaiah_0 @hanniel_henna, thank you for this gift.”

In another post, Bonnie explained that she was in a space of catharsis to make room for new things to come into her life.

“It is a season of clearing out for me, deciding what to keep or discard, making space for what’s coming in my life,” she wrote.

