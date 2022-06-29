Chester Missing’s load-shedding laugh: Ramaphosa is at the G7 to charge his phone

While South Africans battled a cold and dark winter night on Tuesday thanks to stage 6 load-shedding, puppet Chester Missing claimed President Cyril Ramaphosa was at the G7 Summit “charging his phone”.

Eskom implemented stage 6 blackouts from 4pm on Tuesday after unprotected strikes led to staff shortages and delays in maintenance and repairs.

South Africans vented their frustration about the escalating power outages, with many blaming the power utility’s management and others the striking workers.

The hilarious political analyst tried to lighten the mood by claiming Ramaphosa had left the country before load-shedding impacted him directly.

“Ramaphosa owes it to the nation to admit the reason he’s at the G7 summit is actually so he can charge his phone,” he said.