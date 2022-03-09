WATCH | Chester Missing’s ‘video call’ with Gwede Mantashe about Bosasa will have you in stitches

Political analyst puppet Chester Missing’s “video call” with ANC chair Gwede Mantashe will have you laughing your way through the day.

The puppet took the mickey out of the mineral resources and energy minister following the release of the report into state capture.

The report implicates senior ANC members, including Mantashe, former president Jacob Zuma and former minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

It found there was a possibility Mantashe might have breached provisions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act when he received Bosasa-funded security upgrades at his homes.

“You’ve got feel for this guy. Jacob Zuma got R220m worth of security upgrades and the entire ANC defended him. Gwede Mantashe got a spy camera at his house and they are throwing him under the bus.

“All he got is something you can buy on the internet for R200 and it is from Bosasa. It’s a bribe. The stuff at Gwede Mantashe’s house is to stop crime, and it is itself a crime,” joked Missing.