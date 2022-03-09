Politics

WATCH | Chester Missing’s ‘video call’ with Gwede Mantashe about Bosasa will have you in stitches

09 March 2022 - 07:07
Political analyst puppet Chester Missing poked fun at ANC chair Gwede Mantashe.
Image: Supplied

Political analyst puppet Chester Missing’s “video call” with ANC chair Gwede Mantashe will have you laughing your way through the day.

The puppet took the mickey out of the mineral resources and energy minister following the release of the report into state capture.

The report implicates senior ANC members, including Mantashe, former president Jacob Zuma and former minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

It found there was a possibility Mantashe might have breached provisions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act when he received Bosasa-funded security upgrades at his homes.

“You’ve got feel for this guy. Jacob Zuma got R220m worth of security upgrades and the entire ANC defended him. Gwede Mantashe got a spy camera at his house and they are throwing him under the bus.

“All he got is something you can buy on the internet for R200 and it is from Bosasa. It’s a bribe. The stuff at Gwede Mantashe’s house is to stop crime, and it is itself a crime,” joked Missing.

Addressing the report’s findings against him, Mantashe said he was aware people wanted to hear the matter “from the horse’s mouth”.

“I’ve been crucified by ANC members on social media even though I have not been found guilty,” Mantashe said.

Mantashe said if he was asked to step aside by the ANC, he would heed the call only if the organisation can explain why he would have to do so.

“I wouldn’t hire buses and refuse to step aside, I would step aside. I’m waiting for that investigation, Maybe it would find me guilty.”

Mantashe wants another security upgrade — against Zondo and prosecution

The latest instalment of the state capture report, which implicates senior ANC members, including party chair Gwede Mantashe, former president Jacob ...
For the good of the ANC, Gwede Mantashe must go

The ANC chair is putting ego above party, imperilling the renewal of an organisation that is facing an existential crisis, writes Mcebisi Ndletyana.
IN QUOTES | Gwede Mantashe on state capture report: 'We mustn't use the report to attack each other'

ANC national chairperson and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says he has no regrets about supporting the work of the commission, ...
