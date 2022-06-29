Thando Thabethe praised for her performance on ‘Housekeepers’
Fans are singing Thando Thabethe's praises for her gripping performance on Mzansi Magic's Housekeepers after the final episode aired on Monday.
Thando plays the role of undercover agent Linda Ndlovu posing as a housekeeper to solve a murder mystery to save her brother Mtho and seek justice for her mother.
Taking to her timeline, the actress spoke of her journey on the show and how she auditioned six times before bagging the role.
“I get a tad emotional when I think about my journey with my beloved Linda. I can express how much I loved going on this often very difficult journey. I’ve had to dig into places I perhaps had chosen to ‘put away’, but here we go, a thread of gratitude
“I remember @portiagumedesa had me audition about six times for the role of Linda and I remember walking into that audition room and ultimately to set, unshaken, fearless.”
The writer and producer of the show, Portia Gumede, took to her timeline to give the actress props for excelling in the lead role.
“When story gods conspire, you allow them to guide you. They did. We secured a leading lady who came prepared and trusted the story before her. It's been a great ride and I adore you @Thando_Thabethe #HousekeepersMzansi, God bless your next chapter,” she wrote.
Speaking to Sowetan when joining the cast of the show, Thando said she was excited about being portrayed in a different light as she had played glamorous characters before.
“I have never been portrayed like this on screen. Most of the roles I have played are very glamorous. So this is far from me,” she said.
“It is an amazing drama, working with some of the best actresses in the industry, Safta-winning DOP (director of photography) and the best directors — both directors are female. It's a female-led cast and the show is just pro-woman.”
