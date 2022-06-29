Thando Thabethe praised for her performance on ‘Housekeepers’

Fans are singing Thando Thabethe's praises for her gripping performance on Mzansi Magic's Housekeepers after the final episode aired on Monday.

Thando plays the role of undercover agent Linda Ndlovu posing as a housekeeper to solve a murder mystery to save her brother Mtho and seek justice for her mother.

Taking to her timeline, the actress spoke of her journey on the show and how she auditioned six times before bagging the role.

“I get a tad emotional when I think about my journey with my beloved Linda. I can express how much I loved going on this often very difficult journey. I’ve had to dig into places I perhaps had chosen to ‘put away’, but here we go, a thread of gratitude

“I remember @portiagumedesa had me audition about six times for the role of Linda and I remember walking into that audition room and ultimately to set, unshaken, fearless.”