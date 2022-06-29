×

TshisaLIVE

Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie hangs up the mic at Jacaranda FM

29 June 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Liesl's last show is on Thursday, 30 June
Image: Instagram/ Liesl-Laurie Mthombeni

Former Miss SA and radio presenter Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni is parting ways with Jacaranda FM after her seven-year run with the station.

Liesl took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share the news of her departure in a statement released by the station.

“After seven years at Mzansi's favourite station, Liesl Laurie hangs up her earphones for the last time on Thursday June 30.”

Liesl started her journey at Jacaranda FM in 2016 shortly after completing her reign as Miss SA 2015 and ends her exciting chapter at Jacaranda FM as part of  the award winning and much loved “ Breakfast with Martin Bester” team.

The team won the South African Radio Award for Best Breakfast Show on a commercial station last year,” read the statement.

In her mentions media personalities shared positive vibes with the radio personality.

“You grew so much there I can’t wait to see what you get up next. All the best angel loads of love,” wrote Minnie Dlamini.

“Keep going boldly towards your dreams @liesllaurie  You have a strong tribe of supporters! Stay shining! And if you can fit it into your busy schedule please make our friend @drmusamthombeni a house husband  Geluk en alle liefde, wrote media personality Zizo Tshwete

Liesl  hosted the Sunday show from 8pm to 12am when she initially joined the station, she then hosted her own show, The CTM Top 20 with Liesl Laurie, every Saturday, and eventually joined  her current slot with Martin Bester as part of the breakfast show on weekdays.

