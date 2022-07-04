Coachella Randy wants his career to keep his late mom V-Mash's legacy alive

As we are at the start of a new month Oratile Masedi, popularly known on social media as Coachella Randy, wants his fans to gear up for the next chapter of his career.

The son of veteran television host and actress Vinolia “V Mash” Mashego, who died in April 2020, says his career is a continuation of the legacy paved for him.

The social media sensation and actor told TshisaLIVE because he felt his mother was not celebrated enough while she was still alive, people could remember her in the strides that he takes in the entertainment space.

“I want to take her legacy and do even more. To be honest, I feel like my mom wasn't celebrated enough and I want people to remember her through me but also do my thing in my own way. I'm not competing with anyone, I'm not trying to be her but I want people to remember her. Rest in peace and be proud of me,” he said.

His biggest goal is to launch his music career and he's carefully carving the way to make sure he becomes a success at it to make sure that his message to the world as a proud gay member of the LGBTQI community is well spread and understood.

“I want to send a message to the LGBTQI community, I just want everyone to take their power. I feel like it's time now. Our power and freedom have been taken for a very long time and I feel like it's time that we create spaces for other people and become representatives of everything, take over because we have evolved. From acting to everything we want.”

He can dance, sing, and act, so his fans have a lot to look forward to from July.

While the entertainment industry can be daunting, he feels confident that his talents and unique personality will captivate enough of an audience for him to maintain longevity as an entertainer.

“Creating content is very difficult. To be able to make some be interested in what you're doing is very hard ... what makes me stay relevant is being true to myself and doing things that no other people are doing.”

