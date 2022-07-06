Killer Kau’s girlfriend and friends wish him a heavenly birthday

Amapiano singer and trendsetter Sakhile “Killer Kau” Hlatshwayo would’ve been 24-years-old today if his life wasn’t tragically lost in a car accident that claimed the lives of five others.

Upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD were also killed in the crash. .

Kau's girlfriend Olwethu Mkhwanazi, Robot Boii and a long list of others wished the late star a heavenly birthday.

Killer Kau, burst into the spotlight when he was “discovered” on Twitter.

In an interview on Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja, Peloyame Segatle, who was friends with “The Voice”, spoke about the accident which claimed the lives of six people.

“What hurt me the most was that everybody I was with that night is gone, so nobody can explain what happened and even the person we collided with is gone too, may their souls rest in peace. It really hurt that there isn't a single soul on this planet who can tell me what happened that night.”

Killer Kau went viral after he uploaded a video of his song on the TL. DJ Euphonik spotted his talent on Twitter and took him under his wing. When Tholukuthi Hey became a viral hit, Killer Kau became one of the most seen faces on TV and his deep voice one of the most heard on radio.