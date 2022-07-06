×

Killer Kau’s girlfriend and friends wish him a heavenly birthday

06 July 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Killer Kau would've been 24 years old this year.
Image: Instagram/ Killer Kau

Amapiano singer and trendsetter Sakhile “Killer Kau” Hlatshwayo would’ve been 24-years-old today if his life wasn’t tragically lost in a car accident that claimed the lives of five others.

Upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD were also killed in the crash. .

Kau's girlfriend Olwethu Mkhwanazi, Robot Boii and a long list of others wished the late star a heavenly birthday.

Killer Kau, burst into the spotlight when he was “discovered” on Twitter.

In an interview on Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja, Peloyame Segatle, who was friends with “The Voice”, spoke about the accident which claimed the lives of six people.

“What hurt me the most was that everybody I was with that night is gone, so nobody can explain what happened and even the person we collided with is gone too, may their souls rest in peace. It really hurt that there isn't a single soul on this planet who can tell me what happened that night.”

Killer Kau went viral after he uploaded a video of his song on the TL. DJ Euphonik spotted his talent on Twitter and took him under his wing. When Tholukuthi Hey became a viral hit, Killer Kau became one of the most seen faces on TV and his deep voice one of the most heard on radio.

The musician's girlfriend shared a clip and images of the pair together.
Image: Instagram/ Olwethu Mkhwanazi

He later released several songs, including his smash hit Amaneighbour.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in 2017, after he had discovered Killer Kau and Mbali, Euphonik spoke with excitement about the careers of the young stars he was helping.

“We are also planning a concert this weekend at Icon in Soweto and I am reaching out to my DJ friends to play at the show,” Euphonik said.

“I genuinely believed in the track and said it was great. If it wasn’t for me it might still be a video being shared on Twitter, but I gave these guys a chance because I believe in giving young talent a chance. I am not saying that because I want to blow my own horn but I gave them a chance when no-one else would,” Euphonik said.

