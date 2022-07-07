Coachella Randy and two budding stars launch YouTube reality show
Social media sensation Coachella “Oratile Masedi” Randy is on a mission to shed light on the queer community alongside his content creator peers, YouTuber's Kamohelo Pule and Kagiso Mogola in a reality show.
The new show, Birth Stars, will be broadcast every two weeks on YouTube with about 25-minute-long episodes featuring some celebrity appearances. The trailer of the show already teases media personality Lasizwe Dambuza as one of them.
“They will be quite a few people that we look up to and people who have played an important role in our careers on the show.” Coachella, son of veteran television host and actress Vinolia “V Mash” Mashego, told TshisaLIVE.
Watch the trailer below:
Coachella added this was an opportunity for their followers to see a different side of them as a collective and individual creative besides the content that they share online.
“I want to tell my story the way I want to and for people to get to know me because there are a lot of misconceptions ... it's just me taking them through who Randy really is and the whole purpose of the show was to focus on every individual cast member and their brands, so people will get to know us.
“Because this is our first project and people are into YouTube now, we wanted the reliability to be there. YouTube is killing it these days and people don't watch TV any more ... This is first of many. We're hoping for the best.” he said.
The three budding stars having been planning to collaborate on a project as creatives in the queer space since becoming friends nearly four years ago.
“I always knew that I had a very clean public image but didn't know how to showcase it. I'm happy I met these two boys I believe they are the ones who pushed me to bring out the beast in me.” Kagiso said.
Model and digital content creator Kamohelo Pule, who has dreams of becoming an actor, said he's grateful that their friendship sparked a business relationship as well.
“We all met each other when we were starting off and we all just grew together and helped each other. It started as a friendship and also grew into a business relationship. We grew into creating content and magic together.”
