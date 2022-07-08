Dineo Ranaka says she has 'no desire to get a husband' after her divorce

Ranaka shared a video on Thursday explaining that she was content without marriage after a troll questioned whether she is happily single.

“Earlier today I put up a post about not foreseeing ever having the need for a husband in my life and it got one particular lady touched, where she is now questioning my happiness and my healing and health because I'm putting too much emphasis on my happiness.

“If you've done the work on your happiness, please put emphasis on it because some of us leave to heal, the leaving was actually the healing. We'd be broken if we were still inside it. We've left it and now we're feeling a bit better about it and I don't think we're all designed to want the same things.

“There are married people in life and unmarried people who can both be very happy or very miserable and that's OK. I happen to be happy and that's OK.

“We're not recruiting each other, normalise being honest about your feelings. The world that I'm trying to build for myself has no desire to make room for a husband and that is OK.”