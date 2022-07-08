×

TshisaLIVE

Mr JazziQ talks international features for his upcoming album and podcast

08 July 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Tumelo "Mr JazziQ" Manyoni speaks about his success.
Image: Instagram/ Mr JazziQ

Tumelo “Mr JazziQ” Manyoni is beaming with pride as he enters new territory in his career. 

The award-winning amapiano musical producer and DJ recently launched a new podcast in partnership with Spitz called Mr JazziQ & Friends, premiering the first episode out of eight with rapper Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine.

“This partnership means so much to me. Not just me actually. To the culture and  cause it’s important we tell our own stories. It's Gods timing I guess. My brand and their brand were definitely in alignment and they believe in what JazziQ stands for and what the brand wants to achieve.”

“This partnership will definitely elevate my brand in terms of executing ideas that benefit the culture and those that come after me,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Mr JazziQ said the venture into the podcast world was something he's been working towards as he wanted to put his media qualification to good use.

“It’s been on the cards. I studied media. I've]been itching to put some of my media academics skills to use. As a media studies graduate and overall entertainer I’m comfortable behind the mic.”

He has pursued a solo career after parting ways with former JazziDisciples member Josiah De Disciple in 2020.

“It’s been quite an educational journey. God has been kind to me as I’ve been growing steadily in my career.”

Speaking about how the surge in the amapiano genre changed his life, the musician said he was grateful to see how many other artists were also benefiting from it

“Nobody can really explain how it has broken ground so much because everything is happening in real tim. The impact is positive as our lives are changing,”

He's gearing to release his completed album in August. It features American award-winning musician Ty Dolla $ign, and he hinted there could also be other international features. 

Black Is Brown is dropping new music, Kay Invictus is dropping his EP. Both are dropping at the end of July followed by my album. Then we are doing Black Is Brown Vol 2 in September. It is going to be crazy. Wait and see.

“Social media has made the world small and we are able to reach others all over the globe.”

LISTEN | JazziQ teases Ty Dolla $ign feature

Tweeps have mixed feelings about the track.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

JazziQ gets Mpura’s face tatted on his arm

Mr JazziQ honours his late childhood friend Mpura
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Mr JazziQ fulfils a promise to his mom, buys her a new Mercedes-Benz

"Once upon a time I promised my mommy a Mercedes-Benz I love you mother."
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Tweeps react to JazziQ's awkward stare as fan hops on stage

Amapiano DJ JazziQ's behaviour left a bad taste in the mouth of some tweeps.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
