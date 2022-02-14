JazziQ gets Mpura’s face tatted on his arm
Amapiano producer Mr JazziQ got inked in honour of his late friend, amapiano sensation Mpura.
Taking to his Instagram Stories recently, the musician shared a picture of his new tat.
It's been six months since Mpura and Killer Kau died in a tragic car accident,
Mpura, Killer Kau and four other artists were killed while driving on the N4 in Marikana on their way to perform in Rustenburg.
Their deaths left Mzansi feeling heartbroken.
Mr JazziQ recently took to his Instagram stories to speak of the fond memories he shared with the two late stars.
“I could possibly write a book about you (Killer Kau) as a free spirited soul. Your warm heart and coal burnt voice. The experience I've had with you will forever be cherished. I love you ntwana yam.” he wrote.
“With you (Mpura) I didn't lose a friend or an acquaintance but someone who became a brother. I'm still saying it hurts. I miss you.”
The self-proclaimed first lady of amapiano Lady Du has also been keeping the memory of the pair alive.
She showcased her new ink on Instagram when she posted a picture of her arm with a tattoo of two birds, a peace sign and hearts.
“Peace magents,” she wrote.
