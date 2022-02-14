JazziQ gets Mpura’s face tatted on his arm

Amapiano producer Mr JazziQ got inked in honour of his late friend, amapiano sensation Mpura.

Taking to his Instagram Stories recently, the musician shared a picture of his new tat.

It's been six months since Mpura and Killer Kau died in a tragic car accident,

Mpura, Killer Kau and four other artists were killed while driving on the N4 in Marikana on their way to perform in Rustenburg.

Their deaths left Mzansi feeling heartbroken.