TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | JazziQ teases Ty Dolla $ign feature

10 June 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Mr JazziQ previews his song featuring American star Ty Dolla $ign.
Image: Twitter/ JazziQ

Tumelo “Mr JazziQ” Manyoni has revealed he bagged a feature with American award-winning musician Ty Dolla $ign.

Mr JazziQ, born in Alexandra, shot to stardom as one half of amapiano DJ producer duo Jazzi Disciples and has since been taking strides as an amapiano star touring the world.

A video of the amapiano star listening to his unreleased song with the American star on his Instagram stories recently surfaced on social media. 

Watch the video below:

In February this year JazziQ expressed his wish to have an international feature on his upcoming album, and later revealed he was in talks with $ign.

“International feature for my album,” he wrote.

Major League are also set to debut their song with the American star.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Major League's Banela said while they are gearing to release a joint EP with American electronic dance music trio Major Lazer, they are working on  their next album which features Ty Dolla $ign and other pop music heavyweights including Drake and Jorja Smith. 

“We've sent music [to Drake] but we don't know if it's confirmed. We are in talks, [but we have] Jorja Smith, Ty Dolla and others in the works. Any feature comes with the right energy and the right beat, and the artists have to be willing to want to do it. You have to find them in a good space so they can find themselves in the genre,” he said.

