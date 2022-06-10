LISTEN | JazziQ teases Ty Dolla $ign feature

Major League are also set to debut their song with the American star.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Major League's Banela said while they are gearing to release a joint EP with American electronic dance music trio Major Lazer, they are working on their next album which features Ty Dolla $ign and other pop music heavyweights including Drake and Jorja Smith.

“We've sent music [to Drake] but we don't know if it's confirmed. We are in talks, [but we have] Jorja Smith, Ty Dolla and others in the works. Any feature comes with the right energy and the right beat, and the artists have to be willing to want to do it. You have to find them in a good space so they can find themselves in the genre,” he said.