“This is probably my favourite picture of us. There's a little funny story to it. As a man, I am very uncomfortable with another man touching me or worse, being behind me. So when Riky crept up behind me in the middle of an interview, what I really wanted to do was turn around and ask 'Which one is this one now?'. lol.”
After revealing the rapper planned to bring him out as a surprise act at this year's Cotton Fest event, Cassper said he felt Riky's spirit was with him.
Riky was the founder of the Cotton Fest music and lifestyle festival to showcase young talent
"What Riky did for the youth with Cotton Fest is iconic. Watching day two from home and this is a world class festival. Thank you, Riky. Thank you, brother. You will live forever," he wrote in a Twitter post.
Cassper Nyovest reveals Riky Rick is always on his mind
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has opened up about the person who is always on his mind.
Riky Ricky died at the age of 34 four months ago.
Taking to his Twitter timeline, Cassper revealed he can't get the rapper out of his mind.
"I think about Riky Rick every single day. Not a single day can go past without me thinking about him," he tweeted
Cassper shared a snap of them together where Riky was embracing him and said he could feel the love the rapper had for him.
He expressed how hard it was to come to terms with the rapper's death because he was not ready to part with him.
“This is probably my favourite picture of us. There's a little funny story to it. As a man, I am very uncomfortable with another man touching me or worse, being behind me. So when Riky crept up behind me in the middle of an interview, what I really wanted to do was turn around and ask 'Which one is this one now?'. lol.”
After revealing the rapper planned to bring him out as a surprise act at this year's Cotton Fest event, Cassper said he felt Riky's spirit was with him.
Riky was the founder of the Cotton Fest music and lifestyle festival to showcase young talent
"What Riky did for the youth with Cotton Fest is iconic. Watching day two from home and this is a world class festival. Thank you, Riky. Thank you, brother. You will live forever," he wrote in a Twitter post.
WATCH | Friends, family and fans celebrate Riky Rick at Cotton Fest 2022
WATCH | Bonang, Boity & others share memories of Riky Rick and what he meant to them
Cassper Nyovest trends after swapping his profile picture with one of Riky Rick
SA rappers who jumped on to the Amapiano bandwagon & ran with it!
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos