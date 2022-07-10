Jessica Jane and Wandile Molebatsi celebrate nine years of wedded bliss

Fashion designer Jessica Jane and actor and director Wandile Molebatsi have been hitched for nine years and are celebrating their anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram timeline recently the celebrated stylist shared clips of them together through the years.

They have two kids together.

Three years after tying the knot, the actor said a marriage would always have challenges, especially when young.

The only way to get over them is to ask for advice.

“I don’t think there is a perfect marriage. Each couple has their own struggles and arguments are always there. My wife and I do have our ups and downs, but we work around them. I also think that challenges play a major role in our lives,” Molebatsi says.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Molebatsi explained what his passion for storytelling does for him as an actor.