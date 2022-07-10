×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Jessica Jane and Wandile Molebatsi celebrate nine years of wedded bliss

Theirs is not a 'perfect marriage' but they work around challenges and seek advice when necessary

10 July 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Jessica and Wandile Molebatsi are celebrating nine years as a married couple.
Jessica and Wandile Molebatsi are celebrating nine years as a married couple.
Image: Instagram/ Wandile Molebatsi

Fashion designer Jessica Jane and actor and director Wandile Molebatsi have been hitched for nine years and are celebrating their anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram timeline recently the celebrated stylist shared clips of them together through the years.

They have two kids together. 

Three years after tying the knot, the actor said a marriage would always have challenges, especially when young.

The only way to get over them is to ask for advice.

“I don’t think there is a perfect marriage. Each couple has their own struggles and arguments are always there. My wife and I do have our ups and downs, but we work around them. I also think that challenges play a major role in our lives,” Molebatsi says.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Molebatsi explained what his passion for storytelling does for him as an actor.

“I love being able to create a storyline that will move people. I find SA has the most incredible stories and I have been working as a producer for so many years that I was excited to get back on screen and use my acting craft to create stories and moments that could move audiences.”

His wife showcased her French-Xhosa range at Paris Fashion Week in March.

Molebatsi took to Instagram to announce that TV presenter and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini would be on the catwalk. She had also been individually thanking women who have made it possible for her to visit Paris.

“She's held my hand from the beginning and taken me along with her and now she'll be holding my hand in Paris too,” she said about Dlamini joining her show.

MORE

Bubbles, red bottoms & custom made bags — Minnie Dlamini is living it up in Paris

"Mr Red Bottom himself telling me all about his new AW22 collection."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

My Brilliant Career: Thick skin needed amid the glamour of the movie business

Wandile Molebatsi is the founder and executive producer at Coal Stove Pictures.
Business Times
8 months ago

Actor Wandile Molebatsi talks mental health and what can be done to help drug addicts

"The issue of mental health is one black families are trying to understand."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Wandile Molebatsi says SA needs a youth that's not 'drunk every weekend'

"Our country needs young people not to be drunk every weekend but rather building digital libraries and thinking how we as a nation continue the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I can't do it any more' — Tbo Touch spends R4,600 a week on petrol TshisaLIVE
  2. Cold weather for who? Malema is living it up in sunny Spain TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda defends SK Khoza on his 'reputation dip' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I can't pay you for inspiring me' — Focalistic on Cassper Nyovest diss track TshisaLIVE
  5. Kerishnie Naiker speaks up after her post leaves fans concerned TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners