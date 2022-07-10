Jessica Jane and Wandile Molebatsi celebrate nine years of wedded bliss
Theirs is not a 'perfect marriage' but they work around challenges and seek advice when necessary
Fashion designer Jessica Jane and actor and director Wandile Molebatsi have been hitched for nine years and are celebrating their anniversary.
Taking to her Instagram timeline recently the celebrated stylist shared clips of them together through the years.
They have two kids together.
Three years after tying the knot, the actor said a marriage would always have challenges, especially when young.
The only way to get over them is to ask for advice.
“I don’t think there is a perfect marriage. Each couple has their own struggles and arguments are always there. My wife and I do have our ups and downs, but we work around them. I also think that challenges play a major role in our lives,” Molebatsi says.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Molebatsi explained what his passion for storytelling does for him as an actor.
“I love being able to create a storyline that will move people. I find SA has the most incredible stories and I have been working as a producer for so many years that I was excited to get back on screen and use my acting craft to create stories and moments that could move audiences.”
His wife showcased her French-Xhosa range at Paris Fashion Week in March.
Molebatsi took to Instagram to announce that TV presenter and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini would be on the catwalk. She had also been individually thanking women who have made it possible for her to visit Paris.
“She's held my hand from the beginning and taken me along with her and now she'll be holding my hand in Paris too,” she said about Dlamini joining her show.