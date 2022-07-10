A source revealed to TshisaLIVE that the mediation process was still under way.
Payola is believed to be a fairly common practice in SA.
In 2018, AKA hit back at being “associated” with payola, after EFF leader Julius Malema mentioned the rapper in a speech about the illegal practice.
In a clip that was shared widely on social media Malema was heard using AKA's name in a debate about payola.
The politician was talking about how payola needs to be stopped and, in his speech, referenced the amount of airplay AKA gets on radio. He added that such dominance should not lead to a monopoly.
The video sparked fierce discussion on social media, with some speculating that the rapper was involved in the practice.
AKA hit back at the suggestion, sharing a list of the top 50 songs that were played on radio in 2018 and asking Malema why he felt the need to mention him specifically.
'Payola is serious' — Israel Matseke-Zulu on Lesedi FM DJ returning payola bribes
Image: Facebook/ Israel Matseke-Zulu
Israel Matseke-Zulu has weighed in on payola in the radio industry.
The actor took to his timeline reacting to a report by Sunday World that former Lesedi FM presenter Chomane Chomane allegedly agreed to return the payola payments he had received from gospel star William Mthethwa while posing as a composer of songs by the singer over the past 30 years.
In his post, Israel gave poet and musician Mzwakhe Mbuli, and musician Tronix Madibe — who, according to the Sunday paper, were facilitating the meeting — props for their contribution.
“The problem of #Payola is serious and denies many artists, young up and coming, especially those who don't want to pay Music Compilers, a fair opportunity. Thanks #Tronix and #MzwakheMbuli for fighting for the rights of William Mthethwa.” he wrote.
