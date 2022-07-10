WATCH | Londie London shares clip of her surprise baby shower

Close friends and family of Londi London threw a surprise baby shower for her that left her feeling all loved-up.
Taking to her Instagram, Londie shared a video from the intimate do, as she expressed her gratitude for the love she's surrounded with.
“First of all I hate baby showers ... so you guys really got me and couldn’t stop crying. I thank you all for doing this thoughtful surprise for me 🥹. I really felt appreciated, loved & supported on this new journey I’m about to embark on. I appreciate your kindness now and always.”
Londie revealed she was expecting her second child earlier this year. She made the announcement during the first part of the season 2 reunion of The Real Housewives of Durban.
The musician announced the birth of her first child, Uminathi Nkosi, in February last year, and shared that baby number two is on the way.
Taking to her Instagram, Londie said her second baby was a promise God had fulfilled to her.
“God’s promises are like the stars: the darker the night, the brighter they shine. His timing is magnificent #2.”
Watch the video below:
After keeping off the public radar for a while without releasing music and striding into business ventures, Londie told TshisaLIVE she wanted to use the reality show as a platform to showcase the evolution of her brand.
“Since I've become a wife and a mother, I said it would be a great idea for the public to see how I’m rebranding myself. People know me as this sexy singer, but they don't really know my personality and what I'm about outside the entertainment industry. When I got the opportunity to be one of the housewives, I said it was a great way for me to connect with a new audience.”
Londie has joined the “dirty 30” squad but she approached the third floor with class and a modern tea party.
Under the theme #LondiesThirTea, the mom of one invited her friends to have “tea” as she celebrated her trip around the sun.
