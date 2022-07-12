×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'Something's off vs It's giving wealth! 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' splits Twitter

12 July 2022 - 13:00
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
'The Real Housewives of Cape Town' left tweeps split on whether they were digging their vibe.
'The Real Housewives of Cape Town' left tweeps split on whether they were digging their vibe.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Real Housewives of Cape Town topped the South African Twitter trends list on Monday after viewers found it hard to decipher its vibes.

The series is the 17th international version of the franchise and the fourth to be adapted in Africa.

This season features:

Beverley Steyn, a property owner and investor with interests in commercial, warehouse and residential property.

Rushda Moosajee, a personal trainer, online coach and mother of three boys. 

Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo, a blogger, momfluencer and successful entrepreneur.

Thato Montse, an entrepreneur, strategist, designer, thinker and wine connoisseur.

Camilla McDowell, a humanitarian, creative, vintage car collector, beekeeper and entrepreneur.

Kutazwa “Rooksy” Gqirana, through her company, Style Boutique SA, she sells the latest fashion trends for men and women.

Lulwando “Lue” Tukwayo,  a property entrepreneur, digital creator and mom of three. She's also a chartered accountant with a passion for working with community-based organisations that address GBV and the founder of an NGO called Wings to Learn.

After it premiered, The Real Housewives of Cape Town split the Twitter streets in two. While some were immediately “put off” by the Cape Town version, others loved it from the get-go!

Here's a snapshot of the positive reactions:

Here's a snapshot of the reactions from tweeps who aren't sold:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Behind the seams of Real Housewives of Cape Town

We find out what went into the closets of South Africa's new Housewives.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | RHOD star Mabusi spills the tea about her bae in Nigeria & why she cut Nonku off

"You put in more work than a normal relationship."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

'Real Housewives of Cape Town' promises to serve opulence and drama

The 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic in July.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Londie London shares clip of her surprise baby shower

"I really felt appreciated, loved & supported on this new journey I’m about to embark on. I appreciate your kindness now and always."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Jessica Jane and Wandile Molebatsi celebrate nine years of wedded bliss TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busisiwe Lurayi has died TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I can't do it any more' — Tbo Touch spends R4,600 a week on petrol TshisaLIVE
  4. Cold weather for who? Malema is living it up in sunny Spain TshisaLIVE
  5. Tumi Tladi’s family confirm his death, asks for privacy to mourn TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done