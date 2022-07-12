The Real Housewives of Cape Town topped the South African Twitter trends list on Monday after viewers found it hard to decipher its vibes.
The series is the 17th international version of the franchise and the fourth to be adapted in Africa.
This season features:
Beverley Steyn, a property owner and investor with interests in commercial, warehouse and residential property.
Rushda Moosajee, a personal trainer, online coach and mother of three boys.
Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo, a blogger, momfluencer and successful entrepreneur.
Thato Montse, an entrepreneur, strategist, designer, thinker and wine connoisseur.
Camilla McDowell, a humanitarian, creative, vintage car collector, beekeeper and entrepreneur.
Kutazwa “Rooksy” Gqirana, through her company, Style Boutique SA, she sells the latest fashion trends for men and women.
Lulwando “Lue” Tukwayo, a property entrepreneur, digital creator and mom of three. She's also a chartered accountant with a passion for working with community-based organisations that address GBV and the founder of an NGO called Wings to Learn.
After it premiered, The Real Housewives of Cape Town split the Twitter streets in two. While some were immediately “put off” by the Cape Town version, others loved it from the get-go!
Here's a snapshot of the positive reactions:
'Something's off vs It's giving wealth! 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' splits Twitter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
After it premiered, The Real Housewives of Cape Town split the Twitter streets in two. While some were immediately “put off” by the Cape Town version, others loved it from the get-go!
Here's a snapshot of the positive reactions:
Here's a snapshot of the reactions from tweeps who aren't sold:
