WATCH | Bonang Matheba silences wagging tongues with her makeup-free face amid backlash

Bonang Matheba has silenced tongues wagging on social media after appearing barefaced in a video shared on her Instagram.

This amid the media personality receiving backlash for her campaign with the Nivea for their newest Luminous630 cream range.

Bonang shot up the trends list on Wednesday evening as fans were outraged by her being seen applying the skincare product on a face fully covered with makeup.

If you follow Bonang, you will know you will seldom see her without a full face-beat, but this new partnership has us seeing a different side of her.

Taking to Instagram, Bonang shared a video of herself without makeup taking her fans through day one of a skincare routine she would follow for four weeks.

“I’m convinced that the #Luminous630 works, so my darling B-Force I’m starting this journey with you & @niveasouthafrica. Here’s to day 1. Lets!” she captioned the post.

Watch the video below: