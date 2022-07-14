×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bonang Matheba silences wagging tongues with her makeup-free face amid backlash

14 July 2022 - 15:43
Joy Mphande Journalist
Bonang Matheba silences trolls by showing off her natural face without make-up.
Image: Instagram/ Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba has silenced tongues wagging on social media after appearing barefaced in a video shared on her Instagram.

This amid the media personality receiving backlash for her campaign with the Nivea for their newest Luminous630 cream range.

Bonang shot up the trends list on Wednesday evening as fans were outraged by her being seen applying the skincare product on a face fully covered with makeup.

If you follow Bonang, you will know you will seldom  see her without a full face-beat, but this new partnership has us seeing a different side of her. 

Taking to Instagram, Bonang shared a video of herself without makeup taking her fans through day one of a skincare routine she would follow for four weeks. 

“I’m convinced that the #Luminous630 works, so my darling B-Force I’m starting this journey with you & @niveasouthafrica. Here’s to day 1. Lets!” she captioned the post. 

Watch the video below:

Speaking of how the partnership with Nivea came about, Bonang explained that she had been looking for brand new ways to keep my skin healthy and radiant, especially throughout winter and the B-Force on Twitter recommended Nivea which then led to her collaborating with the brand. 

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Bonang were unsuccessful at the time of publication. An update will be included once received.

