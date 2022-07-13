×

TshisaLIVE

Bonang Matheba tags Banele of Major League DJz on IG, sparking dating rumours

13 July 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Bonang Matheba is rumoured to be dating Banele Mbere of Major League DJz.
Image: Instagram/ Bonang Matheba

Tweeps seem to think media personality Bonang Matheba is off the market and have romantically linked her to Banele Mbere of Major League DJz fame.

The media personality and one half of Major League DJz sparked dating rumours yet again after she posted something raunchy on her IG stories and allegedly tagged Banele.

The post, which read “come home so I can sit on your face”, has gone viral, with some claiming things between the pair might be more than friendship.

The rumour intensified when a popular blogger tweeted that they have rekindled their romance.

Bonang's stans were up in arms in the comment section of the post, dispelling the rumour.

“Noooo, they are neighbours ko Waterfall. Banele stays the third house from @Bonang house. Hence she said come home because they always chill together,” tweeted one tweep.

“Bonang said in an interview she has been dating an American gent for about a year and few months. You also posted a reel where Bonang was tongue kissing with the gent, now uthi she is dating Banele,” tweeted another.

The pair have blue-ticked the rumour and are minding their own business while Twitter is in a mess with people trying to figure out if there's anything to the rumour.

It's not the first time Bonang and Banele have sparked these kinds of rumours about their dating lives. In 2019 tweeps were up in their feels when they said the two were dating.

Bonang took to her Twitter timeline and didn't confirm nor deny at the time when replying to a tweep.

“They’re trying to figure out who I’m dating, as usual. Nothing serious. Happy Thursday! Being Bonang tomorrow,” she tweeted at the time.

