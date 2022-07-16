Rapper AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo recently turned 7 and with her trip around the sun, her mommy made sure to highlight the budding entrepreneur in her baba by hosting a party to celebrate her latest business venture.
Not only is she the queen of multiple income streams, but DJ and businesswoman Zinhle Jiyane is ensuring she raises her daughter to follow in her footsteps.
Kairo recently launched a jewellery brand in collaboration with her mom’s Era company. On her birthday, her DJ Zinhle shared a sweet message saying how proud she was to be Kairo's mom.
“Happy seventh Birthday to my sweet baby @kairo.forbes. Today is gonna be such an emotional day, I am always a mess on Kairo’s birthday. It’s tears of joy. God has blessed us so much. Kairo is a kind, thoughtful & loving girl. I am proud to be her mommy. I am so grateful! Kairo launches her jewellery range today with @erabydjzinhle, I am so proud of the work that Kairo and @moozlie did on this project, well done! Little girls are gonna love this!
Not one for half measures, DJ Zinhle pulled out all the stops for the pastel colour-themed launch party.
Taking to Instagram, the proud mama shared snaps from the event. Check them out below:
SNAPS | Out of this world! Inside Kairo Forbes’ cute jewellery line launch
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle
