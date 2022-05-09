‘It’s called maturity’ — AKA hits back at troll after posting picture of DJ Zinhle

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes reacted to a troll questioning the rapper's intentions after he posted a picture of her ex-girlfriend and baby mama DJ Zinhle for Mother's Day.

On Sunday, AKA shared pictures of his mother Lynn Forbes and an image of DJ Zinhle with their daughter Kairo, wishing them a happy Mother's Day.

Though it's been nearly two years since the Fela In Versace and DJ Zinhle separated, there are tweeps divided by how the former couple have managed to co-parent and remain civil with each other.

AKA shut down a hater who felt it strange for him to post DJ Zinhle while dating rapper Nadia Nakai.

“It’s called maturity. Being an adult. Try it. It’s lit,” he wrote.