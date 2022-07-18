×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘I come back with a sound mind’ —Innocent Sadiki on ‘Pastor’s Wives’ return

‘I think I’ve grown and I’m more firm and assertive’

18 July 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Innocent Sadiki said she comes back to the show with a sound mind and knowing better.
Innocent Sadiki said she comes back to the show with a sound mind and knowing better.
Image: INSTAGRAM/Innocent Sadiki

Actress Innocent Sadiki is back on the third season of Pastor's Wives set to air on Honey TV.

She said not being part of season two of the reality show was a blessing in disguise, and season three is seemingly the right time for her to be involved. 

Taking to her Instagram timeline recently, she shared the trailer for the show billed to air on July 31.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE she said she has found herself and her voice and is definitely not the same as season one. She said she is ready to show that side of herself to viewers. 

“I feel really good about it. With season two I wanted to be there  against all odds. God made sure I was not a part of it.  When I got the call that I was part of season three I said 'God if it means you want me to be a part of it, so be it'. I'm excited. It is all about timing and I think with season two I was not supposed to be there. I think I really needed the break. I'm grateful for it.

"I come back  with a sound mind and knowing better and I think I've grown, and I'm more firm and assertive because there's content I wouldn't want to put out there. Content is not scripted but it is definitely planned so it is important as a cast member that you are in a very good place and discerning about what you do otherwise you would be easily fooled. I had to literally have power over my own narrative andneeded to be very decisive.”

She said in this season she is authentically herself, and has not held back or tiptoed around being herself.

“I wanted people to experience the same things they experience on social media, my spiritual content, It will be a different Inno but nothing should be a shock. I know I was 100% myself.

"I think what happens is as women at some point you feel like you need validation from people and it sort of directs your path. But being who you are means it doesn't matter what people say”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously the star said starring in a reality TV was awkward because “Christians can be very judgmental”.  n season three Innocent is paying them no mind.

“Where I am right now, trolls don't get to me. It is really like a fly passing by. I won't even remember what they say. It is very important because people can get you to a very dark place very quickly. I know who I am. I know what I'm looking for, I'm very comfortable with.  I can never in a million years please everyone and I assure you that is not my objective. I'm not out to please people. I'm here to fulfil my assignment.”

WATCH | Innocent Sadiki gets baptised in the Jordan River

"Getting baptised where my Saviour Jesus Christ was baptised."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Innocent Sidiki on motherhood, acting and her Afda degree

"I'm so blessed to work with a production that works with me as well. I don't put my dreams on hold because I have this job," said the Skeem Saam ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Inside Innocent Sadiki’s graduation 'surprise' party

Innocent's twin Millicent wept when a person asked Innocent why she didn't invite her to her graduation party, not knowing it was meant to be a ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

SNAPS | Millicent Mashile & Innocent Sadiki celebrate 34th birthday in style

The Cent Twins organised a family trip for their aunts and uncles to thank them for raising them to be the women they are as they turn 34.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Passed with flying colours! Oskido celebrates his graduation TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | SK Khoza paints the town red in pink suit TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Nam ngina bazali’ — SK Khoza finally talks about explicit oral sex video TshisaLIVE
  4. Nota says black women are a 'security risk', Siya Kolisi 'saved himself' by ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Out of this world! Inside Kairo Forbes’ cute jewellery line launch TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...