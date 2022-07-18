Actress Innocent Sadiki is back on the third season of Pastor's Wives set to air on Honey TV.
She said not being part of season two of the reality show was a blessing in disguise, and season three is seemingly the right time for her to be involved.
Taking to her Instagram timeline recently, she shared the trailer for the show billed to air on July 31.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE she said she has found herself and her voice and is definitely not the same as season one. She said she is ready to show that side of herself to viewers.
“I feel really good about it. With season two I wanted to be there against all odds. God made sure I was not a part of it. When I got the call that I was part of season three I said 'God if it means you want me to be a part of it, so be it'. I'm excited. It is all about timing and I think with season two I was not supposed to be there. I think I really needed the break. I'm grateful for it.
"I come back with a sound mind and knowing better and I think I've grown, and I'm more firm and assertive because there's content I wouldn't want to put out there. Content is not scripted but it is definitely planned so it is important as a cast member that you are in a very good place and discerning about what you do otherwise you would be easily fooled. I had to literally have power over my own narrative andneeded to be very decisive.”
‘I come back with a sound mind’ —Innocent Sadiki on ‘Pastor’s Wives’ return
‘I think I’ve grown and I’m more firm and assertive’
Image: INSTAGRAM/Innocent Sadiki
She said in this season she is authentically herself, and has not held back or tiptoed around being herself.
“I wanted people to experience the same things they experience on social media, my spiritual content, It will be a different Inno but nothing should be a shock. I know I was 100% myself.
"I think what happens is as women at some point you feel like you need validation from people and it sort of directs your path. But being who you are means it doesn't matter what people say”
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously the star said starring in a reality TV was awkward because “Christians can be very judgmental”. n season three Innocent is paying them no mind.
“Where I am right now, trolls don't get to me. It is really like a fly passing by. I won't even remember what they say. It is very important because people can get you to a very dark place very quickly. I know who I am. I know what I'm looking for, I'm very comfortable with. I can never in a million years please everyone and I assure you that is not my objective. I'm not out to please people. I'm here to fulfil my assignment.”
