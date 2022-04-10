WATCH | Inside Innocent Sadiki’s graduation 'surprise' party

Actress Innocent Sadiki has graduated with a master's degree at Afda and her twin sister Millicent went all out planning a party to celebrate her sister's achievement.

In a video shared on their YouTube challenge, CentTwinzTV, Millicent said she had initially planned Inno's party to be a surprise, but her plan was ruined when a person called Inno to ask for an invite.

Millicent said she so angry she wept when the surprise was ruined. However, on graduation day, there were happy tears as the twins and their family and friends met to celebrate.

The good sport that she is, Inno calmed her sister by promising to erase (Men In Black Style) the memory that she knew of the party. She — for all intents and purposes of a surprise — acted the part.