TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'They were never ready!' — Makhadzi wows crowd in Canada

19 July 2022 - 13:00
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
Makhadzi's energy left people in Canada "blown away".
Image: Veli Nhlapo

While it will not surprise anyone in Mzansi or Africa, Limpopo-born musician Makhadzi is totally leaving a great impression as she rocks her first international tour and she's super proud to be flying the SA flag high.

Taking to her Instagram to celebrate, Makhadzi let her fans know that the crowd was feeling her energy in Vancouver, Canada.

Done with my first show in Vancouver, Canada. My next stop is Toronto, Canada. The owner of the show says he have never seen such energy. SA we are winning!” said Makhadzi.

In the video she shared, the crowd seemed to be loving every minute of her star performance.

Watch her energy-packed performance below:

Talking about the international tour last month, Makhadzi said she was ready to dazzle the world. 

“My UK and Canada tour. This is not just a tour but a dream come true. Performing outside my comfort zone means a lot. UK and Canada are you guys ready to change gears in style?” she wrote on Instagram.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Makhadzi said the opportunity to embark on a world tour had come at the right time. 

“No I didn’t intentionally set it out, the opportunity came at the right time. I’m definitely ready and excited to be honest. Travelling around the world has always been something that I’ve wanted to do and to be able to do what I love and travel ... is a dream for me.” 

The Limpopo-born musician said her fans can expect “great music, energy and a whole lot of dancing”.

