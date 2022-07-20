There's been complete silence about celebrity boxing bouts since NaakMusiQ beat Cassper Nyovest earlier this year, but rapper Priddy Ugly wants to change that and he's challenged Cassper to a fight.
Taking to his Twitter timeline, he replied to Cassper's tweet were he was flexing on controversial YouTuber Slik Talk who lost a match against Cassper.
This pair's bout is what launched Cassper into the boxing world and ultimately the celebrity boxing match.
“Ek se Abhuti Billiato, I was never scared. You hit my line & called me up about a fight & I gladly said yes, I didn’t hesitate, I didn’t stutter. If you “Iron Mike” foreal, you can’t be fighting people who can’t fight. Seems to me like you the scared one. You got my number,” he tweeted.
'Seems to me like you the scared one' — Priddy Ugly wants to fight Cassper
Image: Instagram/ Priddy Ugly
There's been complete silence about celebrity boxing bouts since NaakMusiQ beat Cassper Nyovest earlier this year, but rapper Priddy Ugly wants to change that and he's challenged Cassper to a fight.
Taking to his Twitter timeline, he replied to Cassper's tweet were he was flexing on controversial YouTuber Slik Talk who lost a match against Cassper.
This pair's bout is what launched Cassper into the boxing world and ultimately the celebrity boxing match.
“Ek se Abhuti Billiato, I was never scared. You hit my line & called me up about a fight & I gladly said yes, I didn’t hesitate, I didn’t stutter. If you “Iron Mike” foreal, you can’t be fighting people who can’t fight. Seems to me like you the scared one. You got my number,” he tweeted.
Replying to Priddy Ugly, Cassper said it's going to be on like donkey kong and he was not afraid to take him on
“I called cause I am man of my word. You once tweeted saying you want to get in the ring with me cause everyone was ducking. Size wise, I'm way bigger than you, skill wise I am way more experienced than you. You easy money for me, but if you really sure you want to do this, let's rock!!”
A few days ago Cassper revealed that the rematch between him and NaakMusiQ didn't seem like it would materialise.
“I want that fight, but it doesn't sound like it is going to happen. There are a few people who jumped out earlier, so I'll take them maybe. I'll fight anyone who wants to fight me who has a following. I just want to put on a show. That's all,” Cassper replied.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
‘People think I think I’m better’ — Priddy Ugly on leading by example
‘I believed in myself before a single follower, like or stream’ — Priddy Ugly
'PTA has been carrying RAP for a while' — Priddy Ugly on SA hip hop
Priddy and Bontle are the Jay and Bey of Mzansi says Ntsiki Mazwai
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos