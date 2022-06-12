×

Priddy and Bontle are the Jay and Bey of Mzansi says Ntsiki Mazwai

12 June 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Ntsiki Mazwai said the Moloi's are the Jay and Bey of Africa
Image: Twitter/ Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has sung the praises of rapper Priddy Ugly and his wife choreographer and actress Bontle Modiselle.

Taking to Twitter in a series of tweets, Ntsiki defended Priddy after controversial local Twitter blogger Musa Khawula called him a struggling rapper. 

“Listen ... Priddy Ugly is dope. Political. That's why you're black self hating him ... Kahle kahle that couple is the pan African Jay and B ... Kahle kahle,” she wrote.

In a separate tweet she shared her favourite song from the rapper's music catalogue. “Omg here is the Priddy Ugly song I’m feeling I found my fave!!!!!!!”

Priddy retweeted her tweet and he appreciated and thanked the poet for the compliment 

Bontle has always been his biggest cheerleader in his career as a rapper.

Last year the mother of one expressed her belief that people were sleeping when it came to realising how magnificent her hubby is as a rapper.

“I actually can’t believe how underrated, undervalued and overlooked my husband is. In RAPS? Are you kidding me?” she tweeted then.

Bontle addressed the trolls for the first time since the tweet has made rounds on the socials.

I don’t care to address anything with anyone who has made any prior judgment on any subject matter, but especially personal to me, without context or some understanding on what it is being discussed,” Bontle said.

The Moloi's are private and they tied the knot in 2019.

The couple said their “I do's” at a traditional wedding ceremony which they managed to keep on the down-low.

Tweeps defend Priddy Ugly against trolls

"Priddy Ugly doesn't bother anyone. Not even in his industry but he is disrespected so much. I hate that," said one tweep.
