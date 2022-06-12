Priddy and Bontle are the Jay and Bey of Mzansi says Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has sung the praises of rapper Priddy Ugly and his wife choreographer and actress Bontle Modiselle.

Taking to Twitter in a series of tweets, Ntsiki defended Priddy after controversial local Twitter blogger Musa Khawula called him a struggling rapper.

“Listen ... Priddy Ugly is dope. Political. That's why you're black self hating him ... Kahle kahle that couple is the pan African Jay and B ... Kahle kahle,” she wrote.

In a separate tweet she shared her favourite song from the rapper's music catalogue. “Omg here is the Priddy Ugly song I’m feeling I found my fave!!!!!!!”

Priddy retweeted her tweet and he appreciated and thanked the poet for the compliment

Bontle has always been his biggest cheerleader in his career as a rapper.

Last year the mother of one expressed her belief that people were sleeping when it came to realising how magnificent her hubby is as a rapper.