SNAPS | All the feels! — Friends, family reopen Riky Rick’s barbershop

The Legend Barbershop group’s Waterfall Corner branch have relaunched their store in honour of Riky Rick’s birthday.

The late rapper, who was a franchise owner of the store, would’ve turned 35 on Sunday.

A tribute wall of Riky’s images, new installations to create a unique barbershop experience and a VIP section that offers express manicures and facials were the changes made to revamp the barbershop.

Rappers Moozlie and Youngsta CPT were among the stars at the reopening.

They opened the day in prayer and ribbon cutting, and offered 35 complimentary haircuts in exchange for winter supplies to donate to a local orphanage.

Riky Rick’s wife, Bianca Naidoo, told TshisaLIVE she was grateful to celebrate her husband’s life in this manner.

“This means a lot to our family because the barbershop was one of Riky’s proudest achievements. Reopening on his birthday made it more special because it was our way of honouring him,” she said.

“It was important for us because Riky was always about giving back. It is a way of us carrying forward his memory.”

Bianca continued to speak of the importance of keeping Riky Rick’s legacy alive.

“Each day is different. It feels beautiful to see his legacy live on; we will always do everything that we can to keep those fires burning.”