×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'One of Riky’s greatest passions was the youth'- Bianca Naidoo on Riky Rick’s legacy

06 June 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Late rapper Riky Rick's widow Bianca Naidoo said finding ways to elevate the youth was one of the most important things to her late husband.
Late rapper Riky Rick's widow Bianca Naidoo said finding ways to elevate the youth was one of the most important things to her late husband.
Image: Instagram/Riky Rick

Bianca Naidoo has echoed the words of many who knew late rapper Riky Rick as a man who's pulse was for the youth.

Speaking  to the Art of Superwomen for their youth month cover, Bianca said her husband was dedicated to helping the youth own what's theirs.

“One of Riky’s greatest passions was the youth, the kids, and the upcoming generation. He selflessly dedicated a lot of his time, his energy and his focus to helping develop and mentor youth.

It was hugely important for him to find ways to help them elevate themselves and to grow. He was dedicated to helping them build and create things that belonged to them.”

Its been three months since the rapper died and Bianca has been actively commemorating the man that adored her, she inked the rapper's face on her arm.

The artist behind the ink, Bryan Graham Du Rand, took to Instagram and shared that it was an honour to do the tattoo. 

On building his legacy for his children the late rapper shared that one of the best decisions of his life was getting into business with Sheldon of Legends Barber and when he saw their billboard, he got emotional.

My father probably smiling from heaven right now. Not because I'm on another billboard, but because I'm on a billboard for something my children will actually inherit one day,” he said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Riky Rick revealed that owning his power and brand also helped him to create his craft from a place of freedom and that is what was going to build his empire.

“I came to a realisation that money is not the most important thing. The most important thing is sanity and your freedom. I didn't become an artist to be a slave for people or perform at places I didn't want to perform at.”

SNAPS | Bianca Naidoo gets tattoo in honour of her late husband Riky Rick

Bianca has inked her forever love on her arm.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Mome Mahlangu lifts Riky Rick’s wife Bianca Naidoo with love and light

"I always said it to you, you have a sister, friend in me and my support and protection of you is even bigger now. I love you always B."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'I was out of order' — Slik Talk apologises to Riky Rick's wife Bianca

“I apologise to Bianca Naidoo, Riky Rick’s wife, for the video I made about her."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | ‘I want you to go and meet your freedom’ — Riky Rick’s mother’s final words to her son

Riky Rick's mother thanked him for the lessons he taught her through his vulnerability.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside the first birthday party for Itumeleng Khune’s daughter TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Till the wheels fall off' — Zandie Khumalo pledges support for sister Kelly TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘He interviewed me from time to time’: Tito Mboweni wants to know where Phat ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'What a mess' — Ayanda Borotho reacts to the Senzo Meyiwa trial TshisaLIVE
  5. Andile Ncube says Bonang’s success gives him joy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Lesotho nationals flee Eastern Cape farming town after clashes with local ...
‘I have never stolen money’: Ramaphosa responds to Fraser’s allegations