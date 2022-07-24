‘Be humble’ - ProVerb shares small but impactful lessons he’s learnt in showbiz

It takes a special breed of person to stay famous and successful for more than two decades in the entertainment industry, but rapper-turned-TV-show-host and producer Proverb has done it and he’s taken to his social media to share some of the lessons that keep him relevant.

With a series of videos, Proverbs shared some pearls of wisdom.

“I’ve learnt many big lessons and many small lessons. Interestingly enough though, it is the small lessons that have proven to be more valuable to me. To me, they are as simple as, be humble, be likable. Everyone likes a nice guy. That will serve you in every single thing that you do.

“Nine times out of 10 you get work because you are a pleasure to work with, not because you are more talented than the next person,” the Idols SA presenter said.