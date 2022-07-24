‘Be humble’ - ProVerb shares small but impactful lessons he’s learnt in showbiz
It takes a special breed of person to stay famous and successful for more than two decades in the entertainment industry, but rapper-turned-TV-show-host and producer Proverb has done it and he’s taken to his social media to share some of the lessons that keep him relevant.
With a series of videos, Proverbs shared some pearls of wisdom.
“I’ve learnt many big lessons and many small lessons. Interestingly enough though, it is the small lessons that have proven to be more valuable to me. To me, they are as simple as, be humble, be likable. Everyone likes a nice guy. That will serve you in every single thing that you do.
“Nine times out of 10 you get work because you are a pleasure to work with, not because you are more talented than the next person,” the Idols SA presenter said.
ProVerb loves sharing the knowledge he’s accumulated in the industry and providing motivation for his followers.
The seasoned broadcaster has been in the radio space for two decades but he recently revealed that he was ready to give up on his dream after his last stint on the airwaves.
ProVerb was at Kaya 959 for four years and hosted Kayasette on Fridays and The Winner’s Circle on Saturdays.
Taking to Twitter, ProVerb took his followers on a trip down memory lane when he shared his journey and radio experience. He said he was on the verge of quitting after his last radio gig at Kaya 959 before he recently bagged a slot at Metro FM.
“Fell in love with radio in 2002. Got a job in radio as a technical producer in 2003. Landed a graveyard slot in 2007. Did a series of graveyards and weekends at various stations and after my last stint I was ready to quit chasing the dream. After 20 years, God said ‘we are not done’,” he tweeted.