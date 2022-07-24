'Find a new job!' — Bonang Matheba slams Nathi Mthethwa ... again

Taking to her tweets to join the thousands of South Africans celebrating Banyana, Bonang expressed her joy and pride in the women.
Bonang Matheba believes minister Nathi Mthethwa has “no right” to celebrate Banyana Banyana's win.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba
Tweeps have concluded that media personality Bonang Matheba has a major beef with the minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa.
This after the TV presenter dragged the minister to filth on the TL after he tweeted his congratulatory sentiments for Banyana Banyana and both landed on the Twitter trends list alongside the winning national female team.
Hildah Magaia scored a brace in the space of eight minutes to earn Banyana Banyana a 2-1 win over hosts Morocco in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final and be crowned “Queens of Africa” at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Saturday night.
Queens of Africa: Banyana stun Morocco to lift first Wafcon trophy
Taking to her tweets to join the thousands of South Africans celebrating Banyana, Bonang expressed her joy and pride in the women.
"... We can always count on The @Springboks & @Banyana_Banyana... a bunch of winners!”
However, when the minister took to his TL to do the same, Bonang saw him as unworthy and came for him guns blazing.
The minister tweeted: “It feels good for SA football to, once again, reach the pinnacle of continental football, for the first time since 1996. Indeed, it is coming home Mzansi!”
Seemingly annoyed by the minister's congratulatory tweet, Bonang asked Nathi to find a new job and implied that he shouldn't celebrate Banyana because he “did nothing” to contribute to their success even though he's in a position of power.
“Because NOTHING has been done since 1996! Imagine the nerve! Swooping in to celebrate a VICTORY you didn’t cultivate! Find a new job!”
Meanwhile tweeps were having a blast on the TL with memes making fun of Bonang's “beef” with Nathi.
See some of the tweets below:
