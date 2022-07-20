×

TshisaLIVE

'So damn useless' — Bonang slams Nathi Mthethwa’s congrats tweet to Banyana Banyana

20 July 2022 - 10:23
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
Media personality Bonang Matheba is unimpressed with minister Nathi Mthethwa's congratulatory tweets to the national women's soccer team.
Image: Instagram/The BForce

Choosing “violence” on a Wednesday morning, media personality Bonang Matheba has slammed the minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa's congratulatory message to Banyana Banyana, saying he should rather give them money.

As per norm, the minister took to Twitter to congratulate the national women's soccer team after their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal win over Zambia on Monday evening.

'Bunch of winners! Bring it home': SA celebrates Banyana Wafcon semifinal victory

"It feels like one of the only things going right in this country is Banyana Banyana," wrote media personality Claire Mawisa.
Sport
1 day ago

It is with a deep sense of pride that I congratulate the @Banyana_Banyana warriors on clinching a spot in the finals of the Women’s African Cup of Nations after defeating Zambia in the semifinals. Your victory is a historic moment for women’s football in SA,” tweeted Mthethwa.

In his attached postcard style snap, he added to his message to the women, saying their win demonstrated SA's great potential to become “globally competitive”.

Bonang was one of the tweeps who responded to the minister to tell him to rather give the women money instead of his “useless” tweet. She implied that if the minister had a budget for a R30m orchestra, rewarding the women's soccer team should be a piece of cake, before adding that he should resign.

“Please. These girls deserve money! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?! So damn useless! Resign.”

Many tweeps seem to agree with Bonang's sentiments and others resorted to calling Mthethwa the “minister of congratulations and condolences”.

Here's a snapshot of the tweets:

